U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.11
    +69.92 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.18
    +463.01 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,676.67
    +327.91 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.42
    +26.97 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.65
    -3.77 (-3.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    -11.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0161
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7500
    +0.0090 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1630
    +1.0110 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,508.90
    +537.67 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.87
    +15.14 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Robinhood, Progressive Planet, BioLargo, Metal Tiger, New Age Metals, ImagineAR, American Manganese and Marble Financial

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Trading slump hits Robinhood’s revenues as retail investors tap out click here

  • Progressive Planet finalizes 50% purchase of Bromley Creek Mine with International Zeolite  click here

  • Metal Tiger's Cobre investee company announces third intersection  click here

  • BioLargo sets quarterly revenue record; CEO Dennis Calvert says more quarterly records to come  click here

  • Marble Financial says it has added 11 new Canadian license agreements  click here

  • Pathway Health appoints healthcare veteran Dr Rakesh Jetly to its board of directors  click here

  • New Age Metals updates on exploration at Manitoba lithium projects; drilling slated to start in August  click here

  • DGTL Holdings wins four new Platform-as-a-Service contracts from top consumer packaged goods brands  click here

  • Airbnb's 'most profitable Q2 ever' fails to impress edgy investors  click here

  • PharmaDrug closes sale of German cannabis assets to Khiron Life Sciences  click here

  • American Battery Technology Company appoints industry veteran Lane Belanger as its staff analytical chemist  click here

  • Todos Medical says poised to branch into MonkeyPox testing as Provista Diagnostics begins validation plan  click here

  • Doubleview Gold receives final TSX approval for its non-brokered private placement of total gross proceeds of $3,068,241.20  click here

  • PlantX brings Little West cold-pressed juices to Canada  click here

  • ImagineAR says Jet Media Network launches Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho mobile app with integrated holograms  click here

  • VolitionRx awarded $1.5 million in non-dilutive funding  click here

  • Braxia Scientific enters US telemedicine industry with acquisition of mental health platform KetaMD  click here

  • Gevo and Alaska Airlines enter into five-year sustainable aviation fuel sales agreement  click here

  • FansUnite Entertainment says Betting Hero unit expands presence in Pennsylvania through agreement with luxury sports bar Bankroll  click here

  • Fabled Copper updates on 2022 field exploration programs at Muskwa Copper Project  click here

  • Snowline Gold 'very encouraged' by scale of mineralized system at Rogue project in the Yukon  click here

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals says it has been invited to present IPF and chronic cough study data at American Cough Conference next year  click here

  • Nextech AR Solutions launches AR Wayfinding and navigation into event space through ARway  click here

  • AMPD Ventures says subsidiary Departure Lounge’s Metastage secures certification from Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios  click here

  • Metal Energy unveils 'better than expected' first phase drill results from Manibridge project, Manitoba  click here

  • American Manganese receives funding from Canada's National Research Council for study on removal of fluoride from battery waste  click here

  • Cloud DX signs contract with Michigan primary care clinic as it continues to scale across US  click here

  • Golden Minerals reports assay results from first 10 holes of second phase diamond drill program at its Sarita Este property in Argentina  click here

  • Tribe Property Technologies completes acquisition of a portfolio of strata property management assets from Martello Property Services  click here

  • MedX Health appoints medical technology veteran Tarek El Hoss as vice president for market development and sales  click here

  • Cardiol Therapeutics says first patient enrolled in acute myocarditis trial of its oral cannabinoid formulation CardiolRx click here

  • GreenBank Capital lifts stake in Staminier to 48.5% and buys loan click here

 

About Proactive

 

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bo

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • Down 74%, Should Smart Investors Buy Shopify Stock During the Bear Market?

    The narrative has shifted for the e-commerce industry, but has its recent slump created one-off buying opportunities for investors?

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • CVS stock rises on Q2 earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CVS Health.

  • Editas Medicine (EDIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Editas (EDIT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.14% and 19.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Match Group stock plunges after posting an earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Match Group.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) Share Registry?

    If you want to know who really controls NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Crocs Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday

    One of last month's more surprising winners was Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Crocs reports its quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday. Crocs continues to be one of the cheapest consumer stocks relative to its growth rate.

  • Generac (GNRC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

    Generac's (GNRC) second-quarter 2022 performance boosted by robust demand for Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products.

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.