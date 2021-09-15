U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Robinhood, Lightyear, Idaho Champion Gold Mines, Wellteq Digital Health and ElectraMeccanica

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

New York , Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Australis says its new retail acquisition and distribution partnership will expand its California footprint click here

  • Wellteq Digital Health expects FY2021 SaaS revenue to soar over 100% to top C$1.1M click here

  • Nextleaf Solutions receives US patent for synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate click here

  • Tocvan finalizes agreement for the transfer of the El Picacho gold-silver property option in Sonora, Mexico click here

  • Esports Entertainment and its ggCircuit business team with Square to create premium esports center management software click here

  • Adastra Holdings sees record August sales of $1.7M driven by new products and markets for its Phyto Extractions brand click here

  • Clean Seed Capital announces Deerland Equipment takes on SMART Seeder MAX distribution click here

  • ElectraMeccanica to start delivering its flagship SOLO electric vehicle to customers in October click here

  • Renforth Resources poised to start exploration program at Surimeau project within week; reports additional Parbec gold drill results click here

  • Nomad Royalty Company closes US$125M revolving credit facility click here

  • ME2C Environmental says Penn State completes initial round of testing to evaluate its rare earth element technology click here

  • Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada discovers new mineralized corridor at its Champagne gold project in Idaho click here

  • Royal Wins joins Skill Integrity Council click here

  • Else Nutrition introduces education and marketing programs aimed at North American pediatricians click here

  • Mednow launches Mednow Virtual Care click here

  • American Eagle to acquire 100% of Cerros Rojos project in Nevada click here

  • Fobi releases the next generation of its proprietary IoT Device, Fobi 3.0 click here

  • Vuzix expands its presence across Canada with CAMtria order click here

  • Robinhood rival Lightyear raises funds as app launches in UK click here

  • Mirasol Resources adds industry veteran Tim Moody to its board of directors click here

  • ESE inks multiyear agreement with FIA for marketing rights; completes Digital Motorsports acquisition click here

