Proactive news headlines including RPM Automotive Group, Galena Mining, Allup Silica and Evolution Energy Minerals

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has completed the acquisition of Victoria Wide Tyre Service with that business now trading as a subsidiary and adding to RPM’s strong position in the Australian automotive aftermarket. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has hit the 63% completion milestone at its Abra Base Metals Mine in WA’s Gascoyne region. Click here

  • Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS)'s independent metallurgical test-work has demonstrated the potential to produce high-quality silica sand from the Sparkler Silica Exploration Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has appointed highly experienced, leading financial advisory group Auramet International to advise and secure project financing for its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has extended the current drilling campaign at the Gibsons prospect to test the extent of mineralisation discovered through the current campaign. Click here

  • Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM)'s South Korean connection is paying dividends with KCF Energy Co. Ltd, a company registered in Seoul and owned by the Korean Consortium, agreeing to invest US$15 million of equity funding and as a result, shares are trading higher. Click here

  • archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9)’s NC Protect security app is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace, gaining much larger exposure to potential clients through the online app store on the trusted Azure cloud platform. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has kicked-off a drilling program at the Estelle Gold Trend in Alaska that it considers “the most important and transformational for the company to date”, aiming to increase the size and confidence of both the Korbel and RPM deposits. Click here

  • Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) will support proposed changes to the terms of the unsecured convertible debentures issued by Entourage Health Corp (ENT) which would allow the company to divest its investment in ENT convertible debentures above the current book value. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has been granted tenement EPM27899 by the Queensland Department of Resources. Click here

  • Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has hit sulphides, mineralisation and visible gold during a diamond drilling campaign at its Horn Island gold property in Queensland’s Torres Strait. Click here

  • Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) is hoping to bolster its North American credentials with the addition of Brian Booth as a non-executive director to its board on May 14. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has completed 18 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for 2,330 metres across eight targets at the Mick Well and Kingfisher rare earth element (REE) projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, identifying positive geological indicators that point to REE mineralisation at three targets. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) is trading higher after highlighting shallow, broad and high-grade rare earths from recent drilling at Cascade Project within the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt of Western Australia, outlining grades up to 4,029 parts per million total rare earth oxides (TREO). Click here

  • Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) shareholders will receive a priority allocation of up to a total of 5 million fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (MGM) at an issue price of $0.20 per share for a maximum of $1 million. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has set the drills turning at the Dalgaranga Critical Metals Project, 70 kilometres from Mt Magnet, WA. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) is bringing forward a four-well horizontal drilling program planned for its Brooks asset in Alberta, Canada, with two wells at Gemini and two at Pisces to start next month. Click here

  • Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has two new gold projects to explore in New Zealand. Click here

  • NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) has received all data it needs from ultra-fine soil assays to advance an integrated and systematic exploration targeting study for its flagship Carlingup Project in Ravensthorpe, WA. Click here

  • GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) is completing the approval process for 40,000 feet (12,192 metres) of follow-up drilling at the Thor in-situ recovery (ISR) Uranium Project in Wyoming and a further 60,000 feet (18,288 metres) at the nearby Wicket East, Teebo, Odin and Loki projects, targeting areas known to be prospective for ISR-amenable uranium. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) believes it is sitting on a bounty after new assays from the Wallbrook Gold Project’s Crusader-Templar prospect returned significant high-grade gold results, near-surface and at depth. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has encountered strong gold mineralisation during auger drilling over the Kolondieba Gold Project in southeast Mali. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on to become Africa’s next gold producer with construction of the fully-funded 3.4-million-ounce Abujar Project in Côte d’Ivoire on schedule and budget for first gold by the end of 2022. Click here

  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has expanded its landholding along the Cape Ray Shear Zone (CRSZ) in Newfoundland by 62 square kilometres following a comprehensive internal targeting workshop held in collaboration with external industry experts last quarter. Click here

