U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    -27.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,634.00
    -253.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,779.75
    -69.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.20
    -30.80 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.16
    -2.30 (-3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    +5.12 (+28.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7250
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,534.88
    -761.48 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.11
    -13.58 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.92
    -131.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Proactive news headlines including RPM Automotive Group, Conico, Golden Rim Resources and Tambourah Metals

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has executed an agreement with Collins St Value Fund (CSVF) that will provide $8 million to support the company’s ambitious growth strategy. Click here

  • Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Longland Resources Ltd has intersected sulphides and magnetite in the first holes drilled at the Sortekap and Miki prospects within the Ryberg Project in Greenland. Click here

  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has delivered more broad zones of oxide gold mineralisation at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea with results of up to 31 metres at 1.6 g/t gold and 20 metres at 2.4 g/t. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has received firm commitments to raise A$6.28 million via a placement of shares at an average price of A$0.251 per share. Click here

  • Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB) has field reconnaissance and logistics planning underway at its flagship Tambourah Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, with a geological team set to arrive at the site later this week. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has begun its latest drilling program in the Sparky Formation, a major oil-producing formation in the Lloydminster heavy oil area in the Thorsby area of Alberta, Canada. Click here

  • Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has identified five target zones from a high-level geophysical review of its Clarke Reward Project in the prolific Drummond Basin, North Queensland. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has begun a high-resolution gravity survey at its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) is more than 20% higher on booking its first shipment of iron ore following the completion of plant commissioning and steady-state production achievement at its Riley Iron Ore Mine in Tasmania. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW) has welcomed a shareholder fully paying the balance on 1 million LITCF partly paid ordinary shares, boosting the company's finances by $49,900. Click here

  • Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) has kicked off its maiden diamond drill program over the Nepean Deeps target area at the 80%-owned Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME)’s Lord Henry pit within the Sandstone Gold Project has delivered assays of up to 8 metres at 13.6 g/t gold from 56 metres, highlighting the nature of the shallow dipping, multiple stacked lodes of gold mineralisation beneath the historic pit. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has started drilling at its flagship Yandal Gold Project on the highly prospective Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has made several major advances at its Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project in Western Australia, identifying new targets at the Yarabrook Hill prospect in particular. Click here

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has pinpointed an extensive mineralised gold system during a drilling campaign at its Poa prospect, which lies within the Divole East permit area in Burkina Faso. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has identified three large gold-in-soil anomalies at the Black Canyon claims within Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA, with soil assays of up to 793ppb gold and rock-chip results of up to 512.7 g/t gold in quartz veins from old mine workings. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • China Tech Rout Deepens as New Regulations Mulled; Alibaba Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.9% lower after earlier falling to lowest since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumping 5.5% to a record low in Hong Kong. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology slid 7.1% to close at new all-time low for a fifth consecutive session.Among other shares, sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Lt

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 108% to 212% Upside, According to Wall Street

    At least a handful of Wall Street analysts and investment banks expect these widely followed stocks to soar.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Stocks to Commodities Sink on Fed Taper Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets tumbled across the board, as investors fled to the safety of U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, amid concern the Federal Reserve may start tapering stimulus this year even as the delta virus variant undermines global growth.U.S. stock-index futures fell, with contracts on the S&P 500 Index losing as much as 1.1%, and European stocks slid the most in a month. A selloff in commodities deepened, as iron ore plunged more than 10% and oil headed for the longest slump since

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Tencent Warns of More China Tech Curbs After Growth Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on China’s tech sector, telegraphing that Beijing plans to expand restrictions over its internet giants.China’s largest company reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019, underscoring the impact of crackdowns including on the edtech sector -- a major source of ad revenue. The company’s core mobile gaming business cooled as it cut playing time for minors, part of Xi Jinping’s camp

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • European stocks skid after Fed minutes, with miners tumbling

    European stocks slumped on Thursday, with mining stocks losing ground after minutes from the last Federal Reserve interest-rate-setting committee indicating it was soon going to start reducing the rate of bond purchases.

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.