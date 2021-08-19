Proactive news headlines including RPM Automotive Group, Conico, Golden Rim Resources and Tambourah Metals

Sydney, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has executed an agreement with Collins St Value Fund (CSVF) that will provide $8 million to support the company’s ambitious growth strategy. Click here

Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Longland Resources Ltd has intersected sulphides and magnetite in the first holes drilled at the Sortekap and Miki prospects within the Ryberg Project in Greenland. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has delivered more broad zones of oxide gold mineralisation at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea with results of up to 31 metres at 1.6 g/t gold and 20 metres at 2.4 g/t. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has received firm commitments to raise A$6.28 million via a placement of shares at an average price of A$0.251 per share. Click here

Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB) has field reconnaissance and logistics planning underway at its flagship Tambourah Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, with a geological team set to arrive at the site later this week. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has begun its latest drilling program in the Sparky Formation, a major oil-producing formation in the Lloydminster heavy oil area in the Thorsby area of Alberta, Canada. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has identified five target zones from a high-level geophysical review of its Clarke Reward Project in the prolific Drummond Basin, North Queensland. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has begun a high-resolution gravity survey at its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) is more than 20% higher on booking its first shipment of iron ore following the completion of plant commissioning and steady-state production achievement at its Riley Iron Ore Mine in Tasmania. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW) has welcomed a shareholder fully paying the balance on 1 million LITCF partly paid ordinary shares, boosting the company's finances by $49,900. Click here

Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) has kicked off its maiden diamond drill program over the Nepean Deeps target area at the 80%-owned Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME)’s Lord Henry pit within the Sandstone Gold Project has delivered assays of up to 8 metres at 13.6 g/t gold from 56 metres, highlighting the nature of the shallow dipping, multiple stacked lodes of gold mineralisation beneath the historic pit. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has started drilling at its flagship Yandal Gold Project on the highly prospective Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has made several major advances at its Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project in Western Australia, identifying new targets at the Yarabrook Hill prospect in particular. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has pinpointed an extensive mineralised gold system during a drilling campaign at its Poa prospect, which lies within the Divole East permit area in Burkina Faso. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has identified three large gold-in-soil anomalies at the Black Canyon claims within Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA, with soil assays of up to 793ppb gold and rock-chip results of up to 512.7 g/t gold in quartz veins from old mine workings. Click here

