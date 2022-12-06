Proactive news headlines including Sarytogan Graphite, Bellevue Gold, Riversgold Ltd and Australian Vanadium

Sydney, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGA) has soared following a metallurgical breakthrough by the company and laboratory partner Pro-Graphite, producing graphite of 99.87% purity, just shy of the threshold for electric vehicle batteries at 99.95%. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has launched a fully underwritten institutional placement of shares to raise A$60 million and a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to A$10 million. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) is not resting on its laurels during the holiday season with work programs planned to start this month at the Tambourah and Mt Holland lithium projects in Western Australia’s Pilbara and Yilgarn regions respectively. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has appointed Primero Group and GR Engineering Services to undertake Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) services for the Australian Vanadium Project crushing, milling and beneficiation plant (CMB) Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) package. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has made several changes to the board, appointing Dr Cheemin Bo-Linn, Howard Atkins and John Freeman in various capacities as the company moves toward a final investment decision (FID) for the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has exercised its option to acquire key ground adjacent to the Bristol Springs Renewable (BSS) Energy Project south of Perth in WA and completed the extension of options over other strategic land parcels. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has finalised a binding heads of agreement with Mining Equities Pty Ltd to acquire a 100% interest in the recently granted licence E58/571 near Mt Magnet in Western Australia. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has completed the first program of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Carnage prospect, part of the Ora Banda South Gold Project in WA. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is looking to raise A$2 million after costs. Click here

Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD) CEO and managing director Colby Hauser understands that the world is hungry for gas. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) is preparing to drill the Mt Warminster Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) zinc-lead-copper-silver exploration target in central Queensland. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has completed the initial phase of a partial divestment process with interest from several potential industry partners, a subset of which is progressing to the next stage of due diligence and negotiations. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has been granted an exploration licence over the Concert Creek-Carbine Hill area in western Tasmania considered to be highly prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) style lead-zinc-copper-silver-gold deposits. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has acquired 100% of a 61 square kilometre exploration licence at Gnaweeda, just 10 kilometres east of the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has received a boost to research and development funding with a A$50,000 Innovation Connections Grant, which will contribute to the discovery of new therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has completed a first-pass, project-wide regional reconnaissance at the 'Goldilocks Zone', part of the 100%-owned Lake Rebecca Project in Western Australia. Click here