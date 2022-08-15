U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Silver Mines, Polymetals Resources, Creso Pharma and Core Lithium

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) says a recently-completed 2D seismic reflection survey has clearly defined the Bowdens silver deposit and its potential system extensions near Mudgee in New South Wales. Click here

  • Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has discovered broad zones of higher-grade gold from phase three drilling, which reinforce the prospectivity of the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s Canadian subsidiary Creso Pharma ImpACTIVE Inc has appointed decorated multi-sport performance coach Kolby Tullier as a brand ambassador. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has kicked off a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign of more than 40,000 metres of greenfields and brownfields target areas at its Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin, including mobilising a large RC rig to test deeper targets. Click here

  • Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has achieved a material reduction in the impurity profile of the Beharra White Sand Project in Western Australia, with bulk metallurgical test work on the white sand sub domain of the tenure. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is set to kick off its Amersfoort gas-to-power (GTP) Project in South Africa after successful drilling and securing necessary licence approvals at the Korhaan wells. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has targeted four additional clastic zones of lithium at the priority Cane Creek 32-1 well in its ongoing resource expansion drilling program at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US. Click here

  • Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) is well placed to continue its exploration and growth efforts at its gold and rare earth element projects in Western Australia after receiving firm commitments to raise $8.8 million in a share placement at $0.06 per share. Click here

  • Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) is in advanced discussions with C&D Logistics Group Co Ltd for a commercial offtake agreement of its hydrous kaolin products after the minerals division of Xiamen C&D selected two of the products for trialling. Click here

  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) is set to raise $66 million in a fully underwritten placement that post-raise will give it a proforma cash position of $108.5 million to fund it into CY2024. Click here

  • Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) is a step closer to the development of its Chilalo Graphite Project after the Government of Tanzania approved its Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the communities living in the area. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) is a step closer to a maiden JORC-compliant resource, with the latest results from its drilling campaign at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, intersecting visual spodumene-bearing pegmatite zones. Click here

  • Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has released a definitive feasibility study (DFS) demonstrating a robust economic case for the company’s three Lance In-situ Recovery (ISR) Uranium Projects – Ross, Kenrick and Barber – in Wyoming, United States. Click here

  • Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has completed its first tranche payment to acquire a 100% interest in Malawi company Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR)’s first two drill holes into the No. 9 Vein at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada, have yielded gold visible to the naked eye. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has re-focused on enhancing confidence in the grade of its mineral resource across all three of its Australian assets following the inking of an option agreement to sell the company’s Zambian assets to Hyperion Copper. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is forging ahead with a diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Glandore Project, some 40 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, in the Eastern Goldfields of WA, an area mostly covered by Lake Yindarlgooda. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


