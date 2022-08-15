Proactive news headlines including Silver Mines, Polymetals Resources, Creso Pharma and Core Lithium

Sydney, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) says a recently-completed 2D seismic reflection survey has clearly defined the Bowdens silver deposit and its potential system extensions near Mudgee in New South Wales.

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has discovered broad zones of higher-grade gold from phase three drilling, which reinforce the prospectivity of the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea's Siguiri Basin.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)'s Canadian subsidiary Creso Pharma ImpACTIVE Inc has appointed decorated multi-sport performance coach Kolby Tullier as a brand ambassador.

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has kicked off a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign of more than 40,000 metres of greenfields and brownfields target areas at its Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin, including mobilising a large RC rig to test deeper targets.

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has achieved a material reduction in the impurity profile of the Beharra White Sand Project in Western Australia, with bulk metallurgical test work on the white sand sub domain of the tenure.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is set to kick off its Amersfoort gas-to-power (GTP) Project in South Africa after successful drilling and securing necessary licence approvals at the Korhaan wells.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has targeted four additional clastic zones of lithium at the priority Cane Creek 32-1 well in its ongoing resource expansion drilling program at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US.

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) is well placed to continue its exploration and growth efforts at its gold and rare earth element projects in Western Australia after receiving firm commitments to raise $8.8 million in a share placement at $0.06 per share.

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) is in advanced discussions with C&D Logistics Group Co Ltd for a commercial offtake agreement of its hydrous kaolin products after the minerals division of Xiamen C&D selected two of the products for trialling.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) is set to raise $66 million in a fully underwritten placement that post-raise will give it a proforma cash position of $108.5 million to fund it into CY2024.

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) is a step closer to the development of its Chilalo Graphite Project after the Government of Tanzania approved its Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the communities living in the area.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) is a step closer to a maiden JORC-compliant resource, with the latest results from its drilling campaign at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, intersecting visual spodumene-bearing pegmatite zones.

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has released a definitive feasibility study (DFS) demonstrating a robust economic case for the company's three Lance In-situ Recovery (ISR) Uranium Projects – Ross, Kenrick and Barber – in Wyoming, United States.

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has completed its first tranche payment to acquire a 100% interest in Malawi company Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited.

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR)'s first two drill holes into the No. 9 Vein at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada, have yielded gold visible to the naked eye.

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has re-focused on enhancing confidence in the grade of its mineral resource across all three of its Australian assets following the inking of an option agreement to sell the company's Zambian assets to Hyperion Copper.