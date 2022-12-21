U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Proactive news headlines including St George Mining, European Lithium, Infinity Lithium Corporation and Pharmaxis Ltd

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has secured $2 million in a strategic investment from Hongkong Xinwei Electronic Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd – globally recognised for its industry-leading credentials in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. Click here

  • European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has marked a major milestone in the development of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, signing the first offtake agreement for battery-grade lithium hydroxide with global automotive giant BMW through EUR’s Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium AT GmbH. Click here

  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) and LG Energy Solution have extended discussions relating to a potential offtake agreement for battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the San José Lithium Project in Extremadura, Spain. Click here

  • Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) announces that the clinical trial of its topical anti-scarring drug PXS-6302 has completed recruitment with the last of the 42 patients dosed earlier this week. Click here

  • Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is tapping the expertise of geological consultants Geos Mining to assess the potential of the 40-kilometre-long New Horizons polymetallic mineral belt in central Cuba. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has used upgraded dynamic production modelling to increase its base case production rate to 125 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day at Judith Gas Field in the Gippsland Basin, off the coast of eastern Victoria. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has ended its 2022 drilling campaign at the Mt Alexander Project in WA’s Goldfields with more positive assays from the Jailbreak Prospect, confirming that lithium-bearing pegmatite outcrops cover 20 square kilometres. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has revealed the potential for a second mining centre in the southern area of its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska as the foot print at its high-grade RPM project continues to grow. Click here

  • Magnetite Mines Ltd (ASX:MGT) welcomes the completion of a peer review of the process plant for the Razorback Iron Ore Project in South Australia with outcomes confirming the feasibility of the Hatch-engineered flowsheet and plant design. Click here

  • Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has completed an exceptionally oversubscribed share purchase plan (SPP), receiving valid applications for A$9 million worth of shares in a capital raise that targeted just A$3 million in funds. Click here

  • South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has received encouraging results from metallurgical tests on core samples collected from drill holes OHM-01 and OHM-02 within the Ohmgebirge Mining Licence at the South Harz Potash District in Germany. Click here

  • Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has boosted its finances by $1 million after completing a private placement to a strategic investor. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) will receive A$12.74 million in non-dilutive debt and royalty funding from its largest shareholder, Hawke’s Point Holdings LP, which holds 45.29% of the company. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) continues to enhance the lithium potential of the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, with multiple thick intercepts of spodumene-bearing pegmatite returned from the current drill program. Click here

  • Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX) has completed a 612.7-metre-deep diamond drill hole at the Canbelego Joint Venture (JV) Project in the Cobar Basin of western New South Wales, investigating a major off-hole conductive target prospective for copper mineralisation. Click here

  • Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG) says recent “outstanding” independent test results strengthen the case for establishing a standalone downstream graphite processing business to supply the lithium battery industry in Europe. Click here

  • C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) is preparing to kick off the new year with drilling at the Pocitos 7 exploration licence in Salta province of Argentina, in the heart of South America’s renowned Lithium Triangle. Click here

  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has taken the next step to explore the use of its lead asset paxalisib in other cancer indications, a departure from the company’s traditional focus on brain cancers, according to Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.


