Proactive news headlines including Star Minerals, AdAlta Ltd, CardieX Ltd and Creso Pharma

Proactive
·4 min read

Sydney, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) was admitted to the official list of the ASX in October 2021 with two projects in Western Australia - Tumblegum South, 40 kilometres south of Meekatharra and the West Bryah Project, 120 kilometres northwest of Meekatharra. Click here

  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has completed a $1.25 million entitlement offer, bringing total funds raised to $5 million after the completion of a share placement in December 2021. Click here

  • CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX)’s most recent quarter saw strong shareholder take up of its options offer, with a 93% conversion rate raising A$7.6 million in November. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has entered the US CBD market. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) is strengthening its quality systems with the appointment of an experienced quality assurance executive Kelly Thornburg as vice president, head of Quality. Click here

  • Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF)’s confidence is growing in the potential for nickel sulphide concentrates from its Black Swan project to be suitable feed material for Pure Battery Technologies Ltd’s (PBT) proposed pCAM refinery hub in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has completed a $1.5 million share placement, issuing 35.3 million new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.0425 per share. Click here

  • Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) is continuing a review of schedule and cost estimations, including the implications of a material increase in capital costs for its Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has taken the next step in becoming a battery materials manufacturer in the United States as well as Europe, after test work confirmed Volt’s graphite is suitable for use in the production of battery-ready anode material. Click here

  • Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) expects 2022 financial year second-half revenues to exceed the record levels achieved in the first half, based on the growing deal pipeline, recent contract wins and the momentum seen from investment and growth activities. Click here

  • Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) welcomes a preliminary field assessment by Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Limited that reveals the gold and copper potential of the Butchers Bore exploration play in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland. Click here

  • RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM) has extended its relationship with technology and engineering company Matterport Inc and joined Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) partner network. Click here

  • Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) has received further high-grade gold and antimony intersections from four holes at Eleanora-Garibaldi within the company’s Hillgrove Gold Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has signed an Offtake and Supply Agreement with Technografit GmbH, Germany, a world-leading supplier of graphite concentrate and downstream products, which will see the BlackEarth/Metachem JV acquire up to 2,500 tonnes per annum of suitable graphite concentrate from Technografit to feed proposed operations in India. Click here

  • ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has expressed full support for the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) proposal to create a critical habitat as part of a proposed rule to list Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY)’s good news continues as assay results roll in from its 2021 drill program at the 144-square-kilometre Minyari Dome Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province. Click here

  • GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has entered into a binding agreement with Regener8 Resources NL for the sale of certain Western Australian tenements, comprising GTR’s Niagara Gold Project near Kookynie. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R)’s versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) surveying has identified 13 large, late-time electromagnetic (EM) conductors at the Mt Vernon target of the Bangemall Nickel-Copper-PGE (platinum group elements) Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has commenced open-pit mining at its 100%-owned King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia, marking the achievement of another important milestone. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


