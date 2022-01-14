U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Star Royalties, Scottie Resources, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Kontrol Technologies, Electra Battery Materials and Lion Copper and Gold

Proactive
·3 min read

New York , Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Tesla runs into further delays with launch of Cybertruck click here

  • Kontrol Technologies partners with trading company to bring its BioCloud technology to Japan click here

  • NorthWest Copper strikes property option agreement with Alpha Copper for its Okeover Copper project in British Columbia click here

  • Silver Range Resources acquires two new gold properties in western Nevada click here

  • Silvercorp Metals hikes gold, silver, lead, and zinc production in its fiscal 3Q, thanks to its flagship Ying project in China click here

  • Hillcrest Energy Technologies to concentrate on developing wholly-owned IP for green energy industries; terminates license agreement with Oropass click here

  • Naturally Splendid closes second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 click here

  • Tocvan Ventures appoints Brodie Sutherland as its new CEO click here

  • Cloud DX announces updated terms to C$3M placing of convertible debenture units click here

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals receives positive feedback from US FDA on Phase 2b Ifenprodil chronic cough study click here

  • Star Royalties increases its royalty on carbon credit offsets from EMS forest project in Alberta click here

  • Numinus Wellness submits Health Canada application for Phase 1 study of proprietary psilocybin formulation NBIO-01 click here

  • Lifeist Wellness' Cannabis 2.0 Roilty brand wins Canadian LP Brand of the Year award at 2021 ADCANN Awards click here

  • Scottie Resources hits high-grade gold at its Scottie Gold Mine target in British Columbia click here

  • TraceSafe advancing sustainability goals by winning US patent for its novel Position Tracking System click here

  • Universal Ibogaine introduces its CRO partners ahead of potential clinical trial for opioid use disorder in Canada click here

  • Logiq restructures management team; installs co-founder and executive chairman Brent Suen as CEO click here

  • Sassy Resources announces discovery of multi-kilometer-long gold and copper-in-soil anomalies in southwest section of the Mt. Peyton Project click here

  • Lion Copper and Gold excited about 'significant' upgrade to the resource at its MacArthur copper deposit click here

  • Electra Battery Materials establishes up to $20 million at-the-market equity program; changes OTCQX trading symbol click here

