Proactive news headlines including Star Royalties, Scottie Resources, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Kontrol Technologies, Electra Battery Materials and Lion Copper and Gold
New York , Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Tesla runs into further delays with launch of Cybertruck click here
Kontrol Technologies partners with trading company to bring its BioCloud technology to Japan click here
NorthWest Copper strikes property option agreement with Alpha Copper for its Okeover Copper project in British Columbia click here
Silver Range Resources acquires two new gold properties in western Nevada click here
Silvercorp Metals hikes gold, silver, lead, and zinc production in its fiscal 3Q, thanks to its flagship Ying project in China click here
Hillcrest Energy Technologies to concentrate on developing wholly-owned IP for green energy industries; terminates license agreement with Oropass click here
Naturally Splendid closes second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 click here
Tocvan Ventures appoints Brodie Sutherland as its new CEO click here
Cloud DX announces updated terms to C$3M placing of convertible debenture units click here
Algernon Pharmaceuticals receives positive feedback from US FDA on Phase 2b Ifenprodil chronic cough study click here
Star Royalties increases its royalty on carbon credit offsets from EMS forest project in Alberta click here
Numinus Wellness submits Health Canada application for Phase 1 study of proprietary psilocybin formulation NBIO-01 click here
Lifeist Wellness' Cannabis 2.0 Roilty brand wins Canadian LP Brand of the Year award at 2021 ADCANN Awards click here
Scottie Resources hits high-grade gold at its Scottie Gold Mine target in British Columbia click here
TraceSafe advancing sustainability goals by winning US patent for its novel Position Tracking System click here
Universal Ibogaine introduces its CRO partners ahead of potential clinical trial for opioid use disorder in Canada click here
Logiq restructures management team; installs co-founder and executive chairman Brent Suen as CEO click here
Sassy Resources announces discovery of multi-kilometer-long gold and copper-in-soil anomalies in southwest section of the Mt. Peyton Project click here
Lion Copper and Gold excited about 'significant' upgrade to the resource at its MacArthur copper deposit click here
Electra Battery Materials establishes up to $20 million at-the-market equity program; changes OTCQX trading symbol click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com