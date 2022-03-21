U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,433.50
    -20.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,490.00
    -143.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,314.25
    -99.25 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.70
    -11.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.35
    +3.65 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.00
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.25
    -0.42 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3159
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2080
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,981.00
    -930.63 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.55
    +20.68 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Elementos, Pharmaxis and Orthocell Ltd

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has enhanced a new gold discovery area west of Yidby deposit within the Yidby Gold Project with new results increasing the footprint. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF)’s Oropesa Project in Spain was recently named one of the seven significant mining projects assigned to the Government of Andalucía’s Project Accelerator Unit. Click here

  • Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) is gearing up to present two research and development showcase webinars for its two lead drug discoveries - PXS-5505, which targets several cancers, and PXS-6302, which targets the inhibition of scar tissue, especially trauma and burn scars. Click here

  • Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC)’s shares were as much as 33.35% higher to $0.52 on receiving market and regulatory approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for its Remplir™ peripheral nerve repair device. Click here

  • SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has stepped forward with two key partnerships that will see the hunt for energy, base and precious metals across Western and South Australia enhanced. Click here

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Nevada Exploration Inc (NGE) aimed at forming a strategic alliance to generate and advance epithermal gold projects in its million-acre area of interest (AOI) in northern Nevada. Click here

  • Reach Resources Ltd (ASX:RR1) has plunged $1.8 million into REEgenerated Pty Ltd, an Australian private company that owns 100% of the Coconut Club rare earth element (REE) exploration project in Quebec, Canada, and has an option to snap up 100% of REEcycle Inc, a US-based REE separation and technology company. Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has begun drilling, surface sampling and planning geophysical survey programs across its portfolio of projects, simultaneously exploring the Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada, US, and the Crown Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in the Julimar District of Western Australia. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has completed the acquisition of Sandstone Operations Pty Ltd from Middle Island Resources Ltd (ASX:MDI). Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has completed a second substantial 176 hole, 12,894-metre aircore drilling program at Ora Banda South Gold Project In Western Australia, following-up previous shallow bedrock gold results that confirmed a 15-kilometre-long gold-bearing system. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc has recorded strong sales growth in Nova Scotia across all product formats and a market share as high as 15% in some categories. Click here

  • Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has completed a placement of 44,117,647 new fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and professional investor clients of Everblu Capital Pty Ltd. Click here

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has posted an approximate 17% increase on previously reported gas flows from the Tanumbirini 2H and 3H natural gas wells in the Northern Territory’s prolific Beetaloo Sub-basin. Click here

  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR)’s first pass aircore drilling targeting 11 kilometres of the nickel-fertile Highway Ultramafic unit has been completed at Lake Goongarrie. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has discovered a new platinum-palladium (2E) target at the Norseman Nickel-Cobalt Project in Western Australia from aircore drilling results that revealed anomalous mineralisation in six contiguous holes over 250 metres of drill line. Click here

  • Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO)’s four new diamond holes in the Kavanagh mineral zone at Kanmantoo Copper Project in South Australia, have all intersected strong copper-gold mineralisation. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has sufficient evidence from geological data across three prospects in the East Zone of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project in Far West New South Wales to potentially prove up a primary cobalt JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate with additional zinc. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) says 13,000 metres of aircore drilling at the Circle Valley Project in the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt of southern Western Australia has been “extremely successful” in defining new gold zones and favourable horizons for REE mineralisation. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


