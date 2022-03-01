Proactive news headlines including Suvo Strategic Minerals, Lake Resources, Queensland Pacific Metals and KGL Resources

Sydney, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has completed a maiden JORC-compliant kaolinised granite resource for its producing Pittong Operations in Victoria, returning 3.74 million indicated tonnes and 1.97 million inferred tonnes for a total of 5.69 million tonnes. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) is buoyed by new research from Orior Capital that says the company offers "incredible value” and is in “pole position” to benefit from the start of the lithium "super-cycle". Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) traded higher on entering into a binding supply agreement with Société Le Nickel (SLN), a subsidiary of Eramet group, for the supply of 1 million wet metric tonnes of nickel ore per annum from New Caledonia. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has recapped its 2021 exploration program and results from the Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) continues to demonstrate large zones of platinum group elements (PGE) and nickel mineralisation in results of a drilling program completed late last year on the prospective Lamboo deposit within the Halls Creek Project in Western Australia. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF)’s Los Llanos Project in Cuba will act as an incubator for mining projects that may follow the near-term development of the La Demajagua gold/silver mine. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) continues to make strong progress at the fully owned maiden helium exploration well, Enterprise 16#1, in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) is planning a 5,000-metre diamond drill program targeting multiple induced polarisation (IP) and geophysical targets at the Picha Project in Peru, especially a large IP anomaly with potential to host a porphyry copper system. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) will collaborate with leading European research organisations to advance its Ivittut Project in Greenalnd. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has intersected notable gold mineralisation from drilling at Dickenson South target within the Morning Star underground gold mine in Victoria, Australia, indicating there may be strong potential for an additional mining area within the underground complex. Click here

Hiremii Ltd (ASX:HMI) has outlined strong revenue growth in a half year report to December 31, 2021, that details financial and business highlights. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has kickstarted drilling at the first target generated during a Dipole Dipole Induced Polarisation (DDIP) survey at Horn Island Gold Project in Queensland’s Torres Strait. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) has appointed Greg MacPherson as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) is progressing activity at Seaward Licence P2607 in the Southern Gas Basin.on the United Kingdom continental shelf. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) will divest the non-core Moline project in the Northern Territory to Sovereign Metallurgical Pty Ltd for total consideration of up to $3.0 million. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU)’s Rafael 1 well in the Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia has had a successful initial flow test with gas flows to the surface. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has encountered more oxide gold during exploratory drilling at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has unveiled two senior management changes following the decision by its chief operating officer David Klanecky to take up a position with another company. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) is moving closer to production as it progresses work on its Tongo diamond mine development in Sierra Leone. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has received better than expected mineral intercepts in resource infill drilling at the Window Glass Hill (WGH) resource within the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, confirming grade continuity and demonstrating the robustness of the company’s resource model. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) is encouraged by early indications from its first-ever drill program at the 100% owned Skeleton Rocks Project in the Western Australian Goldfields with highly prospected greenstones intersected. Click here