Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Melkior Resources, Los Andes Copper, Standard Uranium, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Benchmark Metals, Burcon NutraScience and Skye Bioscience

New York , July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Tesla says no problems with supply but scepticism remains over production targets click here
Caledonia Mining’s Bilboes acquisition a boost for investor confidence - broker says click here
VR Resources intersects the broadest and highest-grade critical metal mineralization to date at Hecla Kilmer property in Ontario click here
Shanta Gold lifts quarterly gold production by 54% click here
Electric Royalties says lithium assets making good progress in portfolio update click here
Victory Square Technologies reports net asset value of $89.7M in corporate update click here
Benchmark Metals finalising drill targets at Kodah and Round Mountain occurences at flagship Lawyers project click here
Sidus Space completes fabrication of hardware supporting NASA’s Artemis Program and Space Launch System Manned Vehicle click here
Melkior Resources receives TSX Venture Exchange approval for Genex gold-copper project option deal click here
Great Panther sees 2Q metal production of 20,187 gold equivalent ounces, including 16,889 gold ounces and 159,529 silver ounces click here
Vicinity Motor announces eligibility in new Transport Canada incentive program for affordable buying or leasing zero-emission vehicles click here
Empress Royalty says first gold poured at Mozambique Manica mine in which it owns royalty click here
Burcon NutraScience partner Merit Functional Foods launches Peazazz C pea protein for foods and beverages click here
Los Andes Copper says drilling can resume at Vizcachitas Copper Project after Chilean court decision click here
HealthLynked strengthens advisory board with addition of insurance executive Paul Norman click here
Standard Uranium says it is 'closer to a major discovery' at its Davidson River uranium project with completion of its spring/summer drill program click here
Mirasol Resources says latest drill results from Virginia silver project in Argentina confirm asset's potential click here
SoLVBL Solutions enters into admin software development agreement with Bit Complete click here
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals enters into equity purchase agreement for up to $20M with Lincoln Park Capital click here
Argentina Lithium & Energy wins tender to purchase 100% interest in Rinconcita II mining concession click here
Tocvan Ventures says initial testing at Pilar returned over 85% gold recovery click here
Skye Bioscience selects NextPharma as phase 2 contract drug manufacturer click here
Caledonia’s acquisition of the Bilboes gold project from a consortium including Baker Steel looks like a win-win deal click here
Cabral Gold posts more encouraging drill results from PDM target at Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here
PowerTap Hydrogen updates on municipal approvals and corporate development click here
Marvel Discovery Corp begins 2022 exploration program at wholly-owned Gander North Property click here
