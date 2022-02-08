U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.01
    +15.14 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,320.03
    +228.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,103.37
    +87.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.41
    +21.81 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    -2.09 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9520
    +0.0360 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    +0.4200 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,050.88
    -1,301.46 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.63
    -35.23 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Proactive news headlines including Tesla, First Mining Gold, Looking Glass Labs, Global Energy Metals, BioVaxys Technology and Mindset Pharma

Proactive
·4 min read

New York , Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Tesla holding nearly US$2bn worth of Bitcoin click here

  • Valkyrie Bitcoin mining ETF approved by Nasdaq click here

  • Altiplano Metals reports major construction progress at its El Penon processing facility in Chile click here

  • First Mining Gold acquires more shares of Beattie Gold Mines click here

  • Wellteq Digital Health says study shows that its technology can improve employees' sleep click here

  • Gratomic signs indicative term sheet with Millenium Metals to supply graphite over 60 consecutive months click here

  • CLS Holdings USA releases initial 2022 outlook and review of 2021 financial and operational highlights click here

  • Looking Glass Labs says its 3D modelling technology core to developing Digimental's HAPEBEAST NFT collection click here

  • EverGen announces operational outperformance at Sea to Sky Soils in 2H 2021 click here

  • Vox Royalty says 2022 is gearing up to be a "record year" with key milestones within its royalty portfolio click here

  • Global Energy Metals kicks off extensive geophysical works at its Treasure Box project in Nevada click here

  • Nova Royalty completes acquisition of royalty on two copper assets in the US click here

  • GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading says subsidiary strikes partnership with Premier Sports Network click here

  • Doré Copper Mining expands copper-gold mineralization at Corner Bay project with drilling click here

  • MySize acquires Orgad, an omnichannel e-commerce platform with a presence on Amazon.com click here

  • Marble Financial says its banking verification software now live with FinExpert click here

  • i-80 Gold reports impressive results from step-out drilling at Granite Creek in Nevada click here

  • Vicinity Motor receives C$2.6M to support Calgary transit fleet electrification efforts click here

  • BioVaxys Technology set to raise up to C$1M in a non-brokered private placement click here

  • Zoglo's Incredible Food says it is to sell its Incredible plant-based products at Food Basics and Marché Adonis supermarkets click here

  • O3 Mining reveals positive test results showing high gold recoveries at its Marban project in Quebec click here

  • Mindset Pharma appoints Dr Fiona Randall as senior vice president of external alliance and scientific strategy click here

  • Trees Corporation inks deal to acquire all shares of Miraculo; announces leadership changes click here

  • Enveric Biosciences advancing clinical plans as it announces two new molecules to potentially treat osteoarthritis click here

  • Scottie Resources hits more high-grade gold at the Blueberry zone in British Columbia click here

  • Hapbee announces marketing partnership with Veritone One click here

  • Delota opens first Offside Cannabis dispensary click here

  • Mydecine Innovations says its exclusive dealer identified as licensed psilocybin and MDMA supplier in Canada click here

  • XPhyto Therapeutics planning to release strategy on psychedelic medicine program in days as it updates on business divisions click here

  • Nextech AR extends Asian reach as it partners with smart commerce platform SHOPLINE click here

  • Plurilock says Aurora Systems receives purchase orders worth US$306,000 from US Departments of Defense and Homeland Security click here

  • Else Nutrition appoints world class infant nutrition expert Dr Bo Lönnerdal to its scientific advisory board click here

  • Empower Clinics forges coronavirus lab testing partnership for Canada click here

  • Lion Copper and Gold aims for updated PEA on MacArthur asset as company announces latest presentation click here

  • Metal Energy prepares for first drill program at flagship high-grade nickel Manibridge project click here

  • The Parent Company says its chief operating officer, Dennis O'Malley has elected to step down in the spring of 2022 click here

  • Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on The Valens Company on its ability to endure near-term headwinds and reach profitability click here

  • PyroGenesis Canada and HPQ Silicon Resources to supply 4N silicon material samples for high-performance material company click here

  • Cloud DX named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List click here



About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Morgan Stanley hits record as financial stocks surge, Meta shares fall, ARKK stocks slammed

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the action surrounding the banking sector, Meta's performance amid pushback in Europe, and stocks included on the ARK ETF.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Novavax's stock falls after Reuters report saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed in some regions

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Novavax Inc. (nvax) tumbled 12.2% in trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report said there are delays shipping the company's COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and the Philippines in the first quarter of the year.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.