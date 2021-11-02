Proactive news headlines including Theta Gold Mines, Moho Resources, Arrow Minerals and Eclipse Metals

Sydney, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has commenced trial mining at the Frankfort underground gold mine within the TGME Underground Gold Project in South Africa. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has lodged applications for exploration licences over areas in Western Australia prospective for nickel and associated battery and precious metals after entering acquisition agreements with Whistlepipe Exploration Pty Ltd. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has firmed up its exploration prospects after unveiling a pipeline of gold targets at its Vranso Project in Burkina Faso. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is advancing the historical Ivittuut Cryolite Mine and undeveloped mineral resources including a large REE (rare earth elements)-bearing carbonatite deposit in Greenland. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has looked back on a busy September quarter, one in which the company completed a key acquisition in Ukraine and transformed to graphite producer status. Click here

Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX) has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $4 million through a well-supported placement at an issue price of $0.075 per share. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) is engaging the European retail investor community as it seeks to take its anti-infective strategy global. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) is raising $12 million through a two-tranche placement at an issue price of $0.08 per share, intended to bolster financials as the company advances its core Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in WA. Click here

Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) had a strong cash position of $7.8 million at the end of the September quarter, with the final assays from St Anne’s confirming the presence of very high-grade mineralisation. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has officially kickstarted its latest drilling campaign at the Mt Dimer Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has intersected bonanza gold grades in a phase-1 drill program at the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has unveiled its updated environmental, social and governance (ESG) roadmap as it commits to reach net-zero emissions by 2030. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) is now approved to drill at the Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has increased its commercial and business development capabilities with the appointment of Tim Anderson in the newly created chief commercial officer role as it transitions from explorer to developer and producer. Click here

WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) continues with Stage 1 construction at the Wickepin Kaolin Project southeast of Perth in Western Australia as it aims to expand annual production to 400,000 tonnes in a two-stage strategy. Click here

Cirralto Ltd (ASX:CRO) has entered into an agreement with Chinese importer James Tyler for A$2 million in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) funding per month to facilitate better trade partnerships between Australian fresh produce providers and Chinese retailers, targeting large chains like Aldi, Costa Coffee, Costco (NASDAQ:NA:COST) Wholesale, Starbucks and City Shop. Click here