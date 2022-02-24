U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Thunderbird Entertainment, NorthWest Copper, East Side Games, American Manganese and Nextech AR

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Thunderbird Entertainment sees fiscal 2Q revenue increase after significant investments into distribution and intellectual property click here

  • NorthWest Copper completes first issuance of consideration shares to POSCO for purchase of interest in Kwanika Copper click here

  • East Side Games developing Star Trek-themed mobile game in partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products click here

  • American Manganese and Zenith Chemical sign MOU for strategic expansion into Asia's battery recycling market click here

  • Plurilock wins Gold Globee cybersecurity award for its DEFEND zero trust identity solution click here

  • Thesis Gold reports 'pleasing' results from 2021 drilling at its Ranch gold project as it prepares for spring program click here

  • ESE Entertainment posts record fiscal 4Q revenue of CA$6.24M as it retains old clients and picks up new ones click here

  • Marble Financial says Marble Connect goes live with Lendforall click here

  • Nextech AR continues to see growing demand for its ARitize 3D and metaverse suit click here

  • Codebase Ventures launches an investment portfolio, accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem click here

  • Therma Bright gets recognized among 2022 TSX Venture 50 top performing stocks click here

  • Looking Glass Labs inks LOI to acquire LACA Solutions’ Development Division click here

  • Tartisan Nickel acquires additional nickel-copper claims at Kenbridge nickel project in northwest Ontario click here

  • Edison Investment Research initiates coverage of Context Therapeutics with valuation of $8.45 per share click here

  • Mednow forecasts substantial revenue growth from strong demand for its virtual pharmacy services click here

  • Gratomic ranked among top performing mining companies by TSX Venture 50 for 2022 click here

  • Valeo Pharma announces another major milestone for its two innovative asthma therapies click here

  • Playgon Games appoints gaming industry veteran Bobby Soper to board of directors click here

  • Newrange Gold closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $408,100 click here

  • Dalrada Corporation bolsters clean energy efforts by creating new Energy Services division click here

  • Cabral Gold releases "highly encouraging" metallurgical results showing up to 97% gold recoveries at MG deposit click here

  • SPYR Technologies says its subsidiary Applied Magix opens up pre-orders of its new MagixStatus cables click here

  • Cypress Development consolidates strategic land position at Clayton Valley in Nevada click here

  • Versus Systems announces pricing of its public offering for gross proceeds of US$7 million click here

  • Belmont Resources hits high-grade gold in new gold zone at its Lone Star JV in Washington State click here

  • Healixa secures Indications of Interest to order 1,000 Global AquaDuct units from WATERisLIFE click here

  • LQwD FinTech launches Indonesian Lightning Network routing node click here

  • American Resources furthers feasibility study for lithium and cobalt reserves on 20,000 acres in Central Appalachia click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



