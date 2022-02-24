Proactive news headlines including Thunderbird Entertainment, NorthWest Copper, East Side Games, American Manganese and Nextech AR

Proactive

Thunderbird Entertainment sees fiscal 2Q revenue increase after significant investments into distribution and intellectual property click here

NorthWest Copper completes first issuance of consideration shares to POSCO for purchase of interest in Kwanika Copper click here

East Side Games developing Star Trek-themed mobile game in partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products click here

American Manganese and Zenith Chemical sign MOU for strategic expansion into Asia's battery recycling market click here

Plurilock wins Gold Globee cybersecurity award for its DEFEND zero trust identity solution click here

Thesis Gold reports 'pleasing' results from 2021 drilling at its Ranch gold project as it prepares for spring program click here

ESE Entertainment posts record fiscal 4Q revenue of CA$6.24M as it retains old clients and picks up new ones click here

Marble Financial says Marble Connect goes live with Lendforall click here

Nextech AR continues to see growing demand for its ARitize 3D and metaverse suit click here

Codebase Ventures launches an investment portfolio, accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem click here

Therma Bright gets recognized among 2022 TSX Venture 50 top performing stocks click here

Looking Glass Labs inks LOI to acquire LACA Solutions’ Development Division click here

Tartisan Nickel acquires additional nickel-copper claims at Kenbridge nickel project in northwest Ontario click here

Edison Investment Research initiates coverage of Context Therapeutics with valuation of $8.45 per share click here

Mednow forecasts substantial revenue growth from strong demand for its virtual pharmacy services click here

Gratomic ranked among top performing mining companies by TSX Venture 50 for 2022 click here

Valeo Pharma announces another major milestone for its two innovative asthma therapies click here

Playgon Games appoints gaming industry veteran Bobby Soper to board of directors click here

Newrange Gold closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $408,100 click here

Dalrada Corporation bolsters clean energy efforts by creating new Energy Services division click here

Cabral Gold releases "highly encouraging" metallurgical results showing up to 97% gold recoveries at MG deposit click here

SPYR Technologies says its subsidiary Applied Magix opens up pre-orders of its new MagixStatus cables click here

Cypress Development consolidates strategic land position at Clayton Valley in Nevada click here

Versus Systems announces pricing of its public offering for gross proceeds of US$7 million click here

Belmont Resources hits high-grade gold in new gold zone at its Lone Star JV in Washington State click here

Healixa secures Indications of Interest to order 1,000 Global AquaDuct units from WATERisLIFE click here

LQwD FinTech launches Indonesian Lightning Network routing node click here

American Resources furthers feasibility study for lithium and cobalt reserves on 20,000 acres in Central Appalachia click here

