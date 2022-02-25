U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Tietto Minerals, Blue Star Helium, Emperor Energy and Vango Mining

·3 min read
Proactive

Sydney, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has added more bonanza-grade intersections to its tally from infill drilling on the main Abujar Shear within its 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, including 503.85 g/t gold within 10 metres at 51.75 g/t at AG Core. Click here

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has received approval from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) for its Sammons Ranch Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has completed an amplitude versus offset (AVO) analysis of the Kipper and Golden Beach Gas Sands across the Vic/P47 Permit and Judith Gas Field, indicating an additional gas play in the area may extend over 500 vertical metres. Click here

  • Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has completed the second phase of drilling at the Skyhawk open-pit in the Marymia Gold Project of Western Australia, intersecting wide bands of high-grade gold zones that confirm the potential for an open-pit approach to the resource. Click here

  • Alkane Resources Ltd’s (ASX:ALK) first stage of resource drilling at its Boda Prospect in Central New South Wales is nearing completion. Click here

  • Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Hyundai Engineering Corporation Co., Ltd (HEC) to exclusively negotiate the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) and the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the Dubbo Project in NSW. Click here

  • Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, ASX:SLM) has continued to demonstrate the size of a large copper system at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile, intersecting copper sulphide mineralisation in all three diamond holes drilled at the project so far. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has initiated the first patient in the third dose level of the chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) phase 1 trial at the City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organisations in the United States. Click here

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has begun testing operations at the Rafael 1 well in the Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia, with initial clean-up flow underway. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has signed a joint co-operation agreement with the Mid West Ports Authority (MWPA) to secure future use of facilities and services at the key mid-west resources sector port facility. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured firm commitments from investors to raise $5 million through an issue of 72.4 million new fully paid shares priced at $0.069 per share. Click here

