U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,263.52
    -41.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,361.05
    -235.56 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,195.45
    -186.07 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.85
    -10.32 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.08
    +0.17 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.10
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    +0.0190 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9270
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,823.44
    +103.92 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.88
    -2.49 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Proactive news headlines including TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Gratomic, Benchmark Metals, Potent Ventures and Kootenay Silver

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Globex Mining Enterprises reports completion of infill drilling on iron vanadium royalty property in Quebec click here

  • Vejii says record revenues for January 2022 reflect organic and acquisitive growth click here

  • Baird initiates coverage of TRACON Pharmaceuticals with 'outperform' rating and $10 price target click here

  • Electra Battery Materials partners with Ontario government, Glencore, and Talon Metals on battery materials park study click here

  • Gratomic updates on drill progress at Capim Grosso project; reports visual graphite in six holes click here

  • South Star Battery Metals wins approval from Brazilian mining authority for final exploration reports for Santa Cruz Mine click here

  • Royal Road Minerals reveals results from six more drill holes at Guintär project in Colombia click here

  • Silver Range Resources says mineralization at Strongbox property could be much more widespread than initially thought click here

  • Therma Bright says it received patent for device for applying a topical treatment from USPTO click here

  • New Pacific Metals sees broad gold mineralization and encouraging grades in new drill results from Carangas project click here

  • Esports Entertainment unveils plans to install OMEGA at GAMMAX locations in the Netherlands click here

  • Hawkmoon Resources applies for permits for the 2022 Wilson drill program in Quebec click here

  • Potent Ventures appoints former Pepsi executive, Bruce Gillies to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project click here

  • Context Therapeutics prepares for a busy 2022 as it advances women’s oncology treatments click here

  • Golden Shield Resources awaiting results after initial 13-hole drill program at Marudi Mountain gold project in Guyana click here

  • Wishpond Technologies recognized by Gartner Digital Markets as it advances marketing-focused online business solutions click here

  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles announces initial fleet purchase of 20 SOLO Cargo EVs from Mountain Mike's Pizza click here

  • Think Research processed 300K-plus digital referrals via partnership with Ontario eServices Program and CognisantMD in 2021 click here

  • Minto Metals receives exploration permit for Minto Mine property in Yukon; gets set for 30,000 metre drill program click here

  • Goldseek Resources kicks off 4,000-metre drill program at its Beschefer project in Quebec click here

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals begins manufacturing Repirinast and launches new chronic kidney disease research program click here

  • PharmaDrug announces positive results from DMT-analogue program to treat glaucoma click here

  • ME2C Environmental signs multi-year contract renewal with an annual value expected to reach $1.5 million click here

  • Adastra Holdings expands co-manufacturing portfolio as it scales its production facility click here

  • ImagineAR says heavyweight boxing champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury joins metaverse as hologram e-greeting on FameDays.com click here

  • Aurion Resources announces start of winter drill program at Finland joint venture click here

  • C3 Metals hits 'some of the highest copper grades to date' in recent drilling at its Jasperoide project in Peru click here

  • Cloud DX and Medtronic sign first contract with Ontario Hospital click here

  • Esports Entertainment posts fiscal 2Q revenue of $14.5M; remains 'extremely bullish' about the year ahead click here

  • Biocept outlines how its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay could improve treatment options for brain cancers click here

  • i-80 Gold commences underground mining program at Granite Creek in Nevada click here

  • CULT Food Science completes seed investment in precision fermentation dairy firm De Novo Dairy click here

  • CareRx welcomes Ontario Ministry of Health’s postponement of changes to long-term care pharmacy funding click here

  • Benchmark Metals says latest drill results from Cliff Creek deposit at Lawyers show potential for open pit and underground mining click here

  • Plurilock announces Spring 2022 product release click here

  • Kootenay Silver says JV partner Aztec Minerals continues to intersect high-grade gold mineralization at Cervantes property in Mexico click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Etsy Earnings: Here's What to Watch

    Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is down almost 60% from its 52-week high and is set to report earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, Feb. 24. Fewer people are buying and selling on Etsy's marketplace. New buyers on Etsy have decreased for three consecutive quarters, from 12.8 million in Q4 2020 to 7.0 million in Q3 2021.

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeEU Targets 23 Russians as U.S. to Add Sanctions: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden’s First Salvo of

  • Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

    New Oriental, TAL and Gaotu Techedu reported heavy losses after Beijing banned for-profit tutoring for most school-age children, showing the large financial toll of the crackdown on the industry.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Iran Moves More Oil Onto Ships in Preparation for a Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is shifting more oil onto ships in a move to speed exports should talks succeed in ending its exclusion from global energy markets.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe amount of o

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Crestwood CEO: 'There's a real labor shortage' preventing oil and gas production growth

    "I think all the basins are facing the same challenges," Crestwood Equity Partners LP founder and CEO Bob Phillips said.

  • 2 Bullish Takeaways From Pioneer Natural Resources' Latest Blowout Quarter

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) reported one of the best quarters in the company's 25-year history last week, with revenues more than doubling from the same quarter a year earlier. Rising prices for crude oil are behind the move. After hitting historic lows during the pandemic, oil prices have reached their highest level since 2014.

  • Oil price turns negative in response to Ukraine uncertainty

    (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.20 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • How Ukraine Crisis Threatens Even Higher Oil, Gas and Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are ratcheting up, with the prospect of sanctions on Russia threatening to further raise prices of commodities key to the global economyMost Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets W

  • GEODRILL ANNOUNCES USD 31M CONTRACT WITH ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP -SIGNIFICANT WIN SIGNALS CONTINUED GROWING MOMENTUM -

    Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company announces the Company has been awarded significant multi-rig long-term drilling contracts with Endeavour Mining PLC ("Endeavor")(TSX: EDV), a West African-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities across West Africa.

  • Africa To See Gas Supply Boom Through 2030

    Natural gas supply in Sub-Saharan Africa is set to more than double through 2030, due to production from vast undeveloped deepwater resources

  • Shake Shack's Charts Are Improving But Still Shaky

    We last reviewed the charts of Shake Shack on January 11 and told Real Money readers that "I am not convinced that I should chase SHAK here, but I will consider buying a pullback." The share price of SHAK weakened into late January and then bounced only to suffer a more recent pullback. In this updated daily bar chart of SHAK, below, we can see that the rally into February stopped short of the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Natural Gas Strengthens Over $4.600, Weakens Under $4.460

    A rise in natural gas prices in Europe is helping to keep upward pressure on U.S. prices.

  • 49 Bitcoin Mining Rigs Detained by China Customs Over False Declaration

    Bitcoin mining and trading in the country is already banned but the authorities in China are continuing their crackdown on miners.