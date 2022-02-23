Proactive news headlines including TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Gratomic, Benchmark Metals, Potent Ventures and Kootenay Silver

New York , Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Globex Mining Enterprises reports completion of infill drilling on iron vanadium royalty property in Quebec click here

Vejii says record revenues for January 2022 reflect organic and acquisitive growth click here

Baird initiates coverage of TRACON Pharmaceuticals with 'outperform' rating and $10 price target click here

Electra Battery Materials partners with Ontario government, Glencore, and Talon Metals on battery materials park study click here

Gratomic updates on drill progress at Capim Grosso project; reports visual graphite in six holes click here

South Star Battery Metals wins approval from Brazilian mining authority for final exploration reports for Santa Cruz Mine click here

Royal Road Minerals reveals results from six more drill holes at Guintär project in Colombia click here

Silver Range Resources says mineralization at Strongbox property could be much more widespread than initially thought click here

Therma Bright says it received patent for device for applying a topical treatment from USPTO click here

New Pacific Metals sees broad gold mineralization and encouraging grades in new drill results from Carangas project click here

Esports Entertainment unveils plans to install OMEGA at GAMMAX locations in the Netherlands click here

Hawkmoon Resources applies for permits for the 2022 Wilson drill program in Quebec click here

Potent Ventures appoints former Pepsi executive, Bruce Gillies to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project click here

Context Therapeutics prepares for a busy 2022 as it advances women’s oncology treatments click here

Golden Shield Resources awaiting results after initial 13-hole drill program at Marudi Mountain gold project in Guyana click here

Wishpond Technologies recognized by Gartner Digital Markets as it advances marketing-focused online business solutions click here

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles announces initial fleet purchase of 20 SOLO Cargo EVs from Mountain Mike's Pizza click here

Think Research processed 300K-plus digital referrals via partnership with Ontario eServices Program and CognisantMD in 2021 click here

Minto Metals receives exploration permit for Minto Mine property in Yukon; gets set for 30,000 metre drill program click here

Goldseek Resources kicks off 4,000-metre drill program at its Beschefer project in Quebec click here

Algernon Pharmaceuticals begins manufacturing Repirinast and launches new chronic kidney disease research program click here

PharmaDrug announces positive results from DMT-analogue program to treat glaucoma click here

ME2C Environmental signs multi-year contract renewal with an annual value expected to reach $1.5 million click here

Adastra Holdings expands co-manufacturing portfolio as it scales its production facility click here

ImagineAR says heavyweight boxing champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury joins metaverse as hologram e-greeting on FameDays.com click here

Aurion Resources announces start of winter drill program at Finland joint venture click here

C3 Metals hits 'some of the highest copper grades to date' in recent drilling at its Jasperoide project in Peru click here

Cloud DX and Medtronic sign first contract with Ontario Hospital click here

Esports Entertainment posts fiscal 2Q revenue of $14.5M; remains 'extremely bullish' about the year ahead click here

Biocept outlines how its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay could improve treatment options for brain cancers click here

i-80 Gold commences underground mining program at Granite Creek in Nevada click here

CULT Food Science completes seed investment in precision fermentation dairy firm De Novo Dairy click here

CareRx welcomes Ontario Ministry of Health’s postponement of changes to long-term care pharmacy funding click here

Benchmark Metals says latest drill results from Cliff Creek deposit at Lawyers show potential for open pit and underground mining click here

Plurilock announces Spring 2022 product release click here