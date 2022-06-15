U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Tribe Property Technologies, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power, The Good Shroom Co, Sidus Space and Trees Corp

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies: 

  • Sidus Space shares rocket as it announces participation in NASA's $3.5 billion Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract click here

  • NEO Battery Materials inks coating technology collaboration deal with South Korea’s ACN click here

  • BANXA launches local payments in Turkey; releases crypto ‘Sell’ off-ramp for stablecoins with top global exchanges click here

  • Nevada Silver unveils new high-priority drill targets with potentially high silver content at its Belmont project in Nevada click here

  • The Good Shroom Co says expanded contract doubles its product listings in Quebec click here

  • Biovaxys Technology says its French collaborator has excised the first tumors to produce 'dry runs' of its ovarian cancer vaccine click here

  • Cypress Development updates investors on feasibility study progress at its Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada click here

  • Braxia Scientific expands Canadian mental health clinic footprint with newest location in Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo region click here

  • Predictmedix secures deployment of Safe Entry Stations at De Beers Forevermark Forum 2022 click here

  • Fabled Copper unveils fieldwork findings from Bronson property at BC copper asset click here

  • Alkaline Fuel Cell Power says it is handing PWWR to the People click here

  • Wellbeing Digital Sciences appoints chartered accountant Terry Zimaro as CFO click here

  • Mednow beats guidance with record 3Q results and announces Ali Reyhany as CEO click here

  • Alternus Energy unveils initiative to foster sustainability through art click here

  • Graphene Manufacturing Group manufactures first graphene aluminum-ion batteries (G+Al) battery pouch cells click here

  • Tribe Property Technologies announces partnership with WeDoLaundry click here

  • Looking Glass Labs announces C$6.9 million in total revenues for first nine months of fiscal 2022 click here

  • AMPD Ventures says its AMPD Technologies subsidiary enters C$1.8M binding memorandum of understanding with Unleash Future Boats click here

  • Valeo Pharma posts 80% increase in 2Q revenue as lead products report strong growth click here

  • Plurilock Security says Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary receives over US$2M in purchase orders in May 2022 click here

  • Usha Resources closes final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,353,602 click here

  • Trees Corp opens newest branded storefront in British Columbia click here

  • Reunion Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal private placement financing to an aggregate purchase price of $30M click here

  • Tocvan Ventures executes binding term sheet in connection with proposed C$5,125,000 financing with a UK institutional investor click here

 

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



