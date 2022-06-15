Proactive news headlines including Tribe Property Technologies, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power, The Good Shroom Co, Sidus Space and Trees Corp

New York , June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:





Sidus Space shares rocket as it announces participation in NASA's $3.5 billion Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract click here

NEO Battery Materials inks coating technology collaboration deal with South Korea’s ACN click here

BANXA launches local payments in Turkey; releases crypto ‘Sell’ off-ramp for stablecoins with top global exchanges click here

Nevada Silver unveils new high-priority drill targets with potentially high silver content at its Belmont project in Nevada click here

The Good Shroom Co says expanded contract doubles its product listings in Quebec click here

Biovaxys Technology says its French collaborator has excised the first tumors to produce 'dry runs' of its ovarian cancer vaccine click here

Cypress Development updates investors on feasibility study progress at its Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada click here

Braxia Scientific expands Canadian mental health clinic footprint with newest location in Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo region click here

Predictmedix secures deployment of Safe Entry Stations at De Beers Forevermark Forum 2022 click here

Fabled Copper unveils fieldwork findings from Bronson property at BC copper asset click here

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power says it is handing PWWR to the People click here

Wellbeing Digital Sciences appoints chartered accountant Terry Zimaro as CFO click here

Mednow beats guidance with record 3Q results and announces Ali Reyhany as CEO click here

Alternus Energy unveils initiative to foster sustainability through art click here

Graphene Manufacturing Group manufactures first graphene aluminum-ion batteries (G+Al) battery pouch cells click here

Tribe Property Technologies announces partnership with WeDoLaundry click here

Looking Glass Labs announces C$6.9 million in total revenues for first nine months of fiscal 2022 click here

AMPD Ventures says its AMPD Technologies subsidiary enters C$1.8M binding memorandum of understanding with Unleash Future Boats click here

Valeo Pharma posts 80% increase in 2Q revenue as lead products report strong growth click here

Plurilock Security says Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary receives over US$2M in purchase orders in May 2022 click here

Usha Resources closes final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,353,602 click here

Trees Corp opens newest branded storefront in British Columbia click here

Reunion Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal private placement financing to an aggregate purchase price of $30M click here