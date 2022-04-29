U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Twitter, Bridgeline Digital, Mobilum Technologies, Benchmark Metals and GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Elon Musk is buying Twitter, so will Uber be the next big tech play to be taken private? click here

  • Apple reports record-breaking March quarter off strong consumer demand click here

  • American Resources creates new cash flow stream by leasing non-core Deane Mining complex to Bluegrass Resources click here

  • Numinus Wellness announces concert series exploring role of music in psychedelic-assisted therapy click here

  • Bridgeline Digital says its Hawksearch product picked by large privately-owned US bank click here

  • Fobi AI rolls out PulseIR subsidiary to boost investor relations offerings click here

  • GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading appoints Amaan Jalwa as its new chief financial officer click here

  • One World Lithium granted provisional license for National Energy Technology Laboratory lithium brine separation technology click here

  • Mobilum Technologies appoints payments industry veteran Steven LaBella as its CEO click here

  • Robinhood Markets stock slumps as smaller retail trades drop out click here

  • Benchmark Metals reports continued strong drill results from Dukes Ridge deposit at flagship Lawyers asset click here

  • San Leon Energy continues to advance transaction for 'world class' OML 18 click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


