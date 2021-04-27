Proactive news headlines including Unigold, American Resources, Loncor Resources and Falcon Goldcorp
New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) provides review of first-quarter 2021 operations and business prospects for the balance of 2021 click here
Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTCMKTS:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N) signs LOI with US investment fund to obtain up to US$17.5M in new financing click here
Falcon GoldCorp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) (FRA:3FA) creates Falcon Gold LatamARG to manage operations in Argentina click here
Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) touts development progress of coronavirus treatment MAN-19 and other therapies in letter to shareholders click here
PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) introduces pro tennis star Venus Williams as its new ambassador click here
Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE1) says Monument Peak Project results confirm significant copper, silver and gold mineralization click here
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) reports progress with its fly ash sampling program click here
Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) ((TSE:EFR) engages top consultant to support development of rare earth separation at White Mesa Mill in Utah click here
Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) files Orphan Drug Designation application with FDA for Psilocybin to treat moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) click here
PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) inks letter of intent to buy renewable natural gas producer, AirScience Technologies click here
BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)says physicians at Mayo Clinic’s campus in Phoenix, Arizona have started using its PURE EP System in patient cases treating cardiac arrhythmias click here
Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FRA:LO51) lifts inferred open pit resource at Adumbi deposit by 44% click here
The Valens Company Inc (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) to buy US CBD product producer Green Roads in US$40M cash and stock deal click here
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMTKS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) sees its new Complete Nutrition for Toddlers win quick market acceptance click here
TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) to acquire Cryptobuddy trading signals platform for C$5M in stock click here
Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) upsizes and closes a $6.645 million non-brokered private placement of unsecured non-convertible debenture units click here
Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCMKTS:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) teams up with Vicinity Motor Corp to deploy its tech into next-generation electric buses click here
Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF)launches direct-to-consumer e-commerce solutions click here
Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) to develop cloud-based remote technology platform for commercial bakery Baketree Inc click here
Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) expects to end this year with seven producing royalties as it posts full year results click here
Plurilock Security expands its patent portfolio by filing two US patents for continuous authentication click here
Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) appoints industry professionals Bow and Leveille as technical advisors click here
Unigold Inc (CVE:UGD) (OTCQX:UGDIF) (FRA:UGD1) considering Candelones oxide project as stand-alone operation following positive PEA click here
AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) reports positive safety data in Cohort 2 of Phase 1 clinical study of Ampligen as an intranasal therapy click here
Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) launches 14-day preclinical trial of AME-1 to determine dosing for future long term study click here
