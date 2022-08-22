Proactive news headlines including United Lithium, Todos Medical, Empower Clinics, Canada Silver Cobalt Works, American Eagle Gold and Fobi AI
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Full-Self Driving price to rise to US$15,000 click here
Prospector Metals announces encouraging drill results from maiden program at Toogood property in Newfoundland click here
United Lithium provides update on summer exploration activities; says additional claim staking programs in progress in the US click here
Fobi AI announces appointment of Jon Haydock as new chief technical officer click here
Royal Helium discovers high-grade lithium in brine at Climax project in Saskatchewan click here
Todos Medical says Provista Diagnostics subsidiary has commercially launched PCR-based MonkeyPox testing in the US click here
TraceSafe enters into IoT wearables partnership with Saudi Arabia’s solutions by stc click here
Empower Clinics says it will divest two TMC clinics following operational review click here
Canntab Therapeutics provides update on recent product delivery of its cannabinoid solutions to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation click here
Canada Silver Cobalt Works begins field work component of Phase 1 exploration at Eby-Otto gold property click here
Skye Bioscience says Emerald Health Therapeutics shareholders approve integration plan of arrangement; gets regulatory approval to begin first-in-human clinical study click here
American Eagle Gold begins drilling at NAK copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia click here
Stuhini Exploration closes second and final tranche of its upsized non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $948,310.75 click here
VR Resources announces non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $4 million click here
The Valens Company acquired by Canada's largest private sector liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL in $138M stock deal click here
Sigma Lithium kicks Brazillian Grota do Cirilo project into high gear click here
American Resources expands $15M credit line for American Carbon subsidiary click here
