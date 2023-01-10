Proactive news headlines including Vango Mining, Lake Resources, Green Technology Metals and Aeris Resources

Sydney, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) and Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Catalyst will make an all-scrip, conditional off-market takeover bid to acquire all of the ordinary shares of Vango. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner Lilac Solutions have achieved a number of critical milestones for Project Kachi, a world-class development poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with a minimal environmental footprint. Click here

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) is trading higher as it continues to intersect high-grade lithium pegmatites during resource definition drilling at the 100%-owned Root Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has further enhanced the under-development Avoca Tank Project within its Tritton Operations in western New South Wales with high-grade copper returned from underground resource definition drilling … and gold to boot. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has been issued a notification of intention to grant from the Australian Patent Office for its patent Family 3 'Anti-Virus Agent and Method for Treatment of Viral Infection'. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has wrapped up construction at its Abra Base Metals Mine and started ore commissioning, with the first ore feed going into the plant yesterday. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) hit multiple tin zones during infill drilling at the Oropesa Project in Spain, demonstrating that mineralisation extends outside the current resource estimate boundary. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has teamed up with Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) to research and develop low-emission cement and concrete products in a bid to capture the 'green' cement market estimated to be worth US$56 billion by 2027. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has completed a key regulatory step in the development of CimetrA™, successfully concluding a full pre-clinical rodent study panel for the potentially anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating therapy. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is encouraged by results from recent tenement-scale magnetics and radiometrics airborne geophysics surveys at its 100%-owned projects in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia. Click here