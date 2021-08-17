Proactive news headlines including Versus Systems, Cloud DX, Alternus Energy, Delta 9 Cannabis and EVmo

New York , Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

AIM ImmunoTech is well positioned with $57.3M to execute on its corporate strategy and advance clinical trials click here

Victory Square Technologies provides corporate update showing continued growth click here

HealthLynked grows patient volume, time of service collections and revenue as it reports 2Q results click here

KULR Technology Group posts large 2Q revenue increase on the back of new sales contracts for its battery technologies click here

CleanSpark posts results for three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021, showing very strong revenue growth and a big boost to working capital click here

Versus Systems says “teams have merged well” after “transformative” acquisition of Xcite Interactive click here

Logiq posts $8.3M in 2Q revenue as it shifts focus to high margin revenue streams click here

BioLargo sees an 11% year-over-year rise in consolidated revenue click here

PyroGenesis Canada posts 2Q results showing year-over-year revenue growth of 289%; inks contract for two Air Plasma Torch systems click here

Phunware collaborates with Cox Communications to bring the company’s Digital Front Door to Cox Business healthcare customers click here

NexTech AR Solutions announces launch of its next-generation Ad technology click here

Kintara Therapeutics says VAL-083 treatment arm in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme now activated in 26 US sites click here

Cloud DX says subscription revenue was up 90% for fiscal 2Q 2021 click here

Delta 9 Cannabis appoints Dr David Kideckel to newly created position as executive vice president, Head of Strategy, Corporate Development & Capital Markets click here

Alternus Energy grows annual recurring revenues and asset base in second quarter click here

The Parent Company says Troy Datcher will be appointed its new chief executive officer with effect from September 8, 2021 click here

Xigem Technologies says its common shares can now be traded on Wealthsimple Trade click here

Northstar Gold releases high-grade intercepts from ongoing exploration at the Miller Gold project click here

American Resources expects full year 2021 revenue to be in $35M to $60M range; confident of ramp-up to 2022 click here

EVmo posts record revenue in second quarter as it continues journey to disrupt rideshare market click here

Boosh Plant-Based Brands says its entire line of frozen 'Heat n Eat' bowls and entrees now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada click here

Vox Royalty eyeing catalyst-rich second half as it posts record quarter click here

Elys Game Technology sees triple-digit revenue growth in 2Q, thanks to strong European operations click here

Aequus Pharmaceuticals and reVision Therapeutics in collaboration to develop therapy for Stargardt disease click here

Manganese X says graphite-focused spin-out has been conditionally approved to list on TSXV click here

Empower Clinics' MediSure gets Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licence to source medical devices globally click here

Naturally Splendid signs definitive agreement with Flexitarian Foods to become exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor for an extensive line of plant-based, meat-alternative products click here

Arcadia Biosciences sees five-fold revenue growth in 2Q as it records first consumer brand sales click here

Bragg Gaming takes ORYX Hub content live with Admiral Bet in Serbia, significantly enhancing the operator’s offering click here

Mydecine Innovations finishes 2Q with C$7M in cash after busy research period pinpoints four new lead drug candidates click here

Unigold’s latest drill results demonstrate “high-grade mineralization” at Candelones click here

Vyant Bio ends 2Q with $26.5M to build a robust pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting neurological disorders and cancers click here

Psyched Wellness submits applications to US Patent and Trademark office for four further provisional patents surrounding its flagship AME-1 product click here

Biocept reports profitability for the first half on back of increased COVID-19 testing click here

The Valens Company boosts testing capabilities as it eyes international industry market expansion click here

ME2C Environmental poised for more revenue growth in second half as emissions business continues to grow click here