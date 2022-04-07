Proactive news headlines including Vuzix, Global Energy Metals, ImagineAR, Western Magnesium, Lion Copper and Gold, Adastra and Falcon Gold

New York , April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Vuzix formalizes reseller agreement with VR Expert, strengthening its foothold in Europe click here

Snowline Gold discovers 5.1 km gold-bearing trend at its Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon click here

Bridgeline builds new growth avenues through the launch of its E360 Dashboard for e-commerce click here

Marvel Discovery acquires Victoria Southwest in the rich gold fields of central Newfoundland click here

Global Energy Metals intersects nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization at Lovelock click here

Burcon NutraScience receives co-investment from Proteins Industries Canada to develop food-grade proteins from sunflower seeds click here

Forte Minerals says its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB under the ticker FOMNF click here

American Resources to buy rare earth and carbon technology firm Energy Technologies to boost capabilities click here

DGTL Holdings says subsidiary renews with leading premium service provider click here

Northstar Gold gets to work on defining Allied Syenite Gold Zone Bulk Tonnage Zone on its Miller Gold property click here

Cabral Gold reports positive trenching results from Machichie area of Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here

Hillcrest Energy says its traction inverter underpins its broader technology platform with multiple applications click here

Emmaus Life Sciences presents positive study data on Endari treatment in sickle cell patients click here

Western Magnesium attains approval for future efforts as a government contractor click here

CO2 GRO announces technology trial project at cherry tomato greenhouse in Mexico click here

ElectraMeccanica appoints automotive veteran William Quigley III to its board click here

Dalrada expands technology division with acquisition of Deposition Technology click here

BioHarvest Sciences to raise up to US$5M in convertible notes to finance growth plans click here

Carpricorn Energy tipped for 52% upside with production business presently “free” - Barclays click here

Harbor Custom Development closes on $4.48M land sale to Noffke Homes in Blaine, Washington click here

PharmaDrug advances DMT-analogue glaucoma program with fabrication of medical device to lower intraocular pressure click here

NEXE receives initial purchase order for superfood beverages from Purity Life Health Products LP click here

ESE Entertainment names GameAddik's Eric Jodoin as its new COO click here

ImagineAR signs SDK license with ArcTouch to deliver major CPG client AR campaign in summer 2022 click here

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions reveals plans to expand into multiple US states click here

Falcon Gold acquires additional ground west of Valentine Lake in Newfoundland click here

Adastra announces successful soft launch of Endgame brand in British Columbia click here

Bhang says its chocolate receives OU Kosher certification in Florida click here

Copper Fox Metals hires Ausenco Engineering to advance Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project in Arizona click here

Gungnir Resources adds Hemberget property to its package of polymetallic projects in Sweden click here

Lion Copper and Gold closes spin out of option on Butte Valley porphyry copper-gold property, Nevada click here

Goldshore Resources announces closing of $10M private placement offering click here

AstraZeneca has cracked a whole new cancer treatment market, but how much is worth? click here

Think Research announces departure of CFO Jae Cornelssen; John Hayes named as interim CFO click here