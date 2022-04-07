U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.74
    +10.59 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,540.11
    +43.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.97
    -22.85 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.10
    -19.83 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.41
    -0.82 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +15.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6560
    +0.0470 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9500
    +0.1500 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,661.99
    -201.94 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.04
    +8.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Proactive news headlines including Vuzix, Global Energy Metals, ImagineAR, Western Magnesium, Lion Copper and Gold, Adastra and Falcon Gold

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Vuzix formalizes reseller agreement with VR Expert, strengthening its foothold in Europe click here

  • Snowline Gold discovers 5.1 km gold-bearing trend at its Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon click here

  • Bridgeline builds new growth avenues through the launch of its E360 Dashboard for e-commerce click here

  • Marvel Discovery acquires Victoria Southwest in the rich gold fields of central Newfoundland click here

  • Global Energy Metals intersects nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization at Lovelock click here

  • Burcon NutraScience receives co-investment from Proteins Industries Canada to develop food-grade proteins from sunflower seeds click here

  • Forte Minerals says its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB under the ticker FOMNF click here

  • American Resources to buy rare earth and carbon technology firm Energy Technologies to boost capabilities click here

  • DGTL Holdings says subsidiary renews with leading premium service provider click here

  • Northstar Gold gets to work on defining Allied Syenite Gold Zone Bulk Tonnage Zone on its Miller Gold property click here

  • Cabral Gold reports positive trenching results from Machichie area of Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here

  • Hillcrest Energy says its traction inverter underpins its broader technology platform with multiple applications click here

  • Emmaus Life Sciences presents positive study data on Endari treatment in sickle cell patients click here

  • Western Magnesium attains approval for future efforts as a government contractor click here

  • CO2 GRO announces technology trial project at cherry tomato greenhouse in Mexico click here

  • ElectraMeccanica appoints automotive veteran William Quigley III to its board click here

  • Dalrada expands technology division with acquisition of Deposition Technology click here

  • BioHarvest Sciences to raise up to US$5M in convertible notes to finance growth plans click here

  • Carpricorn Energy tipped for 52% upside with production business presently “free” - Barclays click here

  • Harbor Custom Development closes on $4.48M land sale to Noffke Homes in Blaine, Washington click here

  • PharmaDrug advances DMT-analogue glaucoma program with fabrication of medical device to lower intraocular pressure click here

  • NEXE receives initial purchase order for superfood beverages from Purity Life Health Products LP click here

  • ESE Entertainment names GameAddik's Eric Jodoin as its new COO click here

  • ImagineAR signs SDK license with ArcTouch to deliver major CPG client AR campaign in summer 2022 click here

  • SpotLite360 IOT Solutions reveals plans to expand into multiple US states click here

  • Falcon Gold acquires additional ground west of Valentine Lake in Newfoundland click here

  • Adastra announces successful soft launch of Endgame brand in British Columbia click here

  • Bhang says its chocolate receives OU Kosher certification in Florida click here

  • Copper Fox Metals hires Ausenco Engineering to advance Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project in Arizona click here

  • Gungnir Resources adds Hemberget property to its package of polymetallic projects in Sweden click here

  • Lion Copper and Gold closes spin out of option on Butte Valley porphyry copper-gold property, Nevada click here

  • Goldshore Resources announces closing of $10M private placement offering click here

  • AstraZeneca has cracked a whole new cancer treatment market, but how much is worth? click here

  • Think Research announces departure of CFO Jae Cornelssen; John Hayes named as interim CFO click here

  • Fobi AI wins contract for its CheckPoint access solution from large US stock exchange click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Forget GameStop and AMC: Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Instead

    Meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment are flying high again with their shares up over 30% in the past month while the S&P 500 has risen by a more modest 6%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are two stocks that I would buy before even considering taking a chance on GameStop or AMC. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is experiencing strong growth and generating some impressive margins along the way.

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your Rivian (RIVN) Stake

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.