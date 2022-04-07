Proactive news headlines including Vuzix, Global Energy Metals, ImagineAR, Western Magnesium, Lion Copper and Gold, Adastra and Falcon Gold
New York , April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Vuzix formalizes reseller agreement with VR Expert, strengthening its foothold in Europe
Snowline Gold discovers 5.1 km gold-bearing trend at its Rogue project in Canada's Yukon
Bridgeline builds new growth avenues through the launch of its E360 Dashboard for e-commerce
Marvel Discovery acquires Victoria Southwest in the rich gold fields of central Newfoundland
Global Energy Metals intersects nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization at Lovelock
Burcon NutraScience receives co-investment from Proteins Industries Canada to develop food-grade proteins from sunflower seeds
Forte Minerals says its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB under the ticker FOMNF
American Resources to buy rare earth and carbon technology firm Energy Technologies to boost capabilities
DGTL Holdings says subsidiary renews with leading premium service provider
Northstar Gold gets to work on defining Allied Syenite Gold Zone Bulk Tonnage Zone on its Miller Gold property
Cabral Gold reports positive trenching results from Machichie area of Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil
Hillcrest Energy says its traction inverter underpins its broader technology platform with multiple applications
Emmaus Life Sciences presents positive study data on Endari treatment in sickle cell patients
Western Magnesium attains approval for future efforts as a government contractor
CO2 GRO announces technology trial project at cherry tomato greenhouse in Mexico
ElectraMeccanica appoints automotive veteran William Quigley III to its board
Dalrada expands technology division with acquisition of Deposition Technology
BioHarvest Sciences to raise up to US$5M in convertible notes to finance growth plans
Carpricorn Energy tipped for 52% upside with production business presently "free" - Barclays
Harbor Custom Development closes on $4.48M land sale to Noffke Homes in Blaine, Washington
PharmaDrug advances DMT-analogue glaucoma program with fabrication of medical device to lower intraocular pressure
NEXE receives initial purchase order for superfood beverages from Purity Life Health Products LP
ESE Entertainment names GameAddik's Eric Jodoin as its new COO
ImagineAR signs SDK license with ArcTouch to deliver major CPG client AR campaign in summer 2022
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions reveals plans to expand into multiple US states
Falcon Gold acquires additional ground west of Valentine Lake in Newfoundland
Adastra announces successful soft launch of Endgame brand in British Columbia
Bhang says its chocolate receives OU Kosher certification in Florida
Copper Fox Metals hires Ausenco Engineering to advance Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project in Arizona
Gungnir Resources adds Hemberget property to its package of polymetallic projects in Sweden
Lion Copper and Gold closes spin out of option on Butte Valley porphyry copper-gold property, Nevada
Goldshore Resources announces closing of $10M private placement offering
AstraZeneca has cracked a whole new cancer treatment market, but how much is worth?
Think Research announces departure of CFO Jae Cornelssen; John Hayes named as interim CFO
Fobi AI wins contract for its CheckPoint access solution from large US stock exchange
