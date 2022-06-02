U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,108.25
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,848.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,584.50
    +33.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.40
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.04
    -2.22 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2523
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9090
    -0.2250 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,923.66
    -1,617.81 (-5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.52
    -32.68 (-4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, New Century Resources, Duke Exploration and Meeka Gold

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) (West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI)) is set to increase its ownership in the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa to 74% from 66.6% for $50,000 in cash and 96 million fully paid ordinary shares. Click here

  • New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has delivered an ore reserve containing 246,000 tonnes of copper and 198,000 ounces of gold at the Mt Lyell Copper Mine in Tasmania, demonstrating the scale of opportunity and re-establishing Mt Lyell among Australia’s top copper mines. Click here

  • Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has intersected “highly anomalous” copper mineralisation from its RC drill program at its Quorn prospect within the flagship Bundarra Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has reported a 33% increase to its landholding in an emerging rare earths province in WA. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has been encouraged by visual spodumene estimates in resource definition drilling at the Colina Prospect within the Bananal Valley Lithium corridor, with core logging confirming down-dip continuations of mineralisation and thickening of previously intersected lithium pegmatites. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has recorded up to 20% nickel from portable XRF readings at its new massive sulphide discovery at the flagship Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in Northern Vietnam. Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has delivered shallow, high-grade platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation highlighting PGE potential at its Monarch prospect situated within the Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has secured approval for co-funding in Round 15 of the Northern Territory Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations program, part of the Northern Territory government’s ‘Resourcing the Territory’ initiative. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has secured a $1.7 million investment from shareholders in its latest entitlement offer. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has initiated testing of the high-priority Mississippian units with drilling at the Long Canyon Unit 2 well as part of a resource expansion program for the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US. Click here

  • Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has entered into a binding ore supply agreement with Société des Mines de la Tontouta (SMT), a New Caledonian mining company to procure up to 600,000 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of nickel ore per annum for a term of 10 years. Click here

  • Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has resumed operations at its Tongo Diamond Mine in Sierra Leone after a fatality last week. Click here

  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has released assay results from its winter 2022 diamond drilling program at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has already begun stage two engineering development for its high purity alumina (HPA) project, having just signed-off on stage one of the joint development with project partner Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia Limited. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has recovered up to 96.9% gold during test-work on ore from its 1.275-million-ounce Cardinia Hill camp near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has lodged a supplement to the development proposal and environment management plan (DPEMP) with the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for the Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) project at Nelson Bay River Iron Project in Tasmania, advancing its re-permitting strategy.at the project. Click here

  • Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has welcomed new preclinical data showing the efficacy of its investigational focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, AMP945, in a mouse model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Click here

  • Helix Resources Ltd. (ASX:HLX) – formerly known as Aeris Resources – has intersected wide zones of visual copper sulphide mineralisation in two diamond holes, drilled in the central portion of the Canbelego Main Lode within the Canbelego joint venture (JV) Copper Project in New South Wales. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Mako Mining Announces Discovery of New Gold Bearing Veins at Las Conchitas North; Intersects 51.80 g/t of Au and 29.8 g/t of Ag over 0.90 m (Estimated True Width)

    Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive drill results from the San Pablo zone at the Las Conchitas-North ("LC-N") area of its wholly-owned San Albino-Murra property. The LC-N area is located approximately 750 meters ("m") south of the San Albino gold mine ("San Albino") which is currently in commercial production.

  • Top Gold Stocks for June 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • LAURION INTERSECTS 2.44 G/T AU AND 1.58% ZN OVER 1.95M WITHIN A MINERALIZED INTERCEPT OF 5.95M AT 0.85 G/T AU AND 0.54% ZN; AS PART OF THE DEPTH EXTENSION OF THE A-ZONE AT ISHKODAY AU-ZN-CU-AG PROJECT

    LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) and (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce assay results for three (3) new diamond drill holes testing the continuity at depth of the northeastern portion of the A-Zone. The A-Zone is located along the 6 km long Au-Zn-Cu-Ag mineralized trend at the Corporation's Ishkoday Project, located near Beardmore, Ontario.

  • A new 'gold rush' for lithium at Salton Sea could hurt Native lands, as mining often does

    Most of the metals needed for clean energy products are near tribal reservations and traditional lands, writes Preston J. Arrow-weed.

  • Co-owner of Akron crypto mine begins closing acquisition of mining machine maker

    Bit Mining Ltd., the cryptocurrency mining company with its main U.S. presence in Akron, Ohio, has completed the first closing of its stock acquisition of a maker of supercomputing mining machines. Bit Mining's acquisition of Bee Computing Ltd., both based in Hong Kong, was valued at $100 million in April 2021 when the deal was announced, according to a regulatory filing. Bee Computing was established in 2018 and specializes in the development and manufacture of cryptocurrency mining chips and mining machines for different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, Bit Mining said in a statement.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • BTC Starts June Trading above $30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) opened its first day of trading in June at around $31,800 before dropping close to the psychological $30,000 level. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the price action in "Chart of the Day."

  • How a pet care empire is growing in Raleigh

    Quietly, a pet care empire is being built through acquisitions – and Raleigh is a big part of the story.

  • Gary Vaynerchuk Files Trademark for ‘Vayner3’ NFT Consulting Arm

    The firm could add to Vaynerchuk’s already influential presence in the NFT space.

  • Fed is in danger of losing control of public expectations of future inflation, Bullard says

    The Fed is in danger of losing control of how the public views inflation, and has to 'take action' to bring it down, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • Alibaba is best-paying tech firm in China but Oppo, Tencent more generous with bonuses, survey finds

    Alibaba Group Holding is the best-paying tech company in China with an average monthly salary of 33,500 yuan (US$5,000), ahead of ByteDance and Tencent Holdings that offer average monthly wages of 32,800 and 30,800 yuan respectively, according to Chinese career and social-networking platform Maimai. The data, compiled from a survey of more than 5,000 Maimai users with a verified employment record, was not confirmed by the companies, but offers an overall picture of how much young Chinese tech pr

  • Stocks open higher to kick off June

    Stocks traded higher after the opening bell Wednesday, kicking off June on a positive note after a volatile May that took the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market but saw the large-cap benchmark end the month virtually in line with where it began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 238 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

    The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender’s asset-management arm.

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • What the SPAC Happened?

    After Forbes cancels its planned stock market debut, WWD looks at what happened to all the digital media companies that had SPAC hopes.

  • Investors, Make Sure You Know How to Calculate This

    The nominal rate of return shows the yield of an investment over time without accounting for negative elements such as inflation or taxes. By calculating the nominal rate of return, you can compare the performance of your assets easily, regardless of the inflation … Continue reading → The post What Is the Nominal Rate of Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meet the Female Founder of a Black-Owned Tax Firm That Grossed $1.5M in Three Months

    The Tax Doctor, also known as Dr. Shawanda S. Moore, led her tax firm, Royal Financial Services, to gross $1.5M in three months.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Announces $3.3 Billion Buyout To Square Off With Pfizer, Merck

    GlaxoSmithKline announced Tuesday a $3.3 billion deal to buy pneumonia vaccine-maker Affinivax. But GSK stock dipped at the close.