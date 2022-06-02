Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, New Century Resources, Duke Exploration and Meeka Gold

Sydney, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) (West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI)) is set to increase its ownership in the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa to 74% from 66.6% for $50,000 in cash and 96 million fully paid ordinary shares.

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has delivered an ore reserve containing 246,000 tonnes of copper and 198,000 ounces of gold at the Mt Lyell Copper Mine in Tasmania, demonstrating the scale of opportunity and re-establishing Mt Lyell among Australia's top copper mines.

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has intersected "highly anomalous" copper mineralisation from its RC drill program at its Quorn prospect within the flagship Bundarra Project in Western Australia.

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has reported a 33% increase to its landholding in an emerging rare earths province in WA.

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has been encouraged by visual spodumene estimates in resource definition drilling at the Colina Prospect within the Bananal Valley Lithium corridor, with core logging confirming down-dip continuations of mineralisation and thickening of previously intersected lithium pegmatites.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has recorded up to 20% nickel from portable XRF readings at its new massive sulphide discovery at the flagship Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in Northern Vietnam.

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has delivered shallow, high-grade platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation highlighting PGE potential at its Monarch prospect situated within the Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia.

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has secured approval for co-funding in Round 15 of the Northern Territory Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations program, part of the Northern Territory government's 'Resourcing the Territory' initiative.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has secured a $1.7 million investment from shareholders in its latest entitlement offer.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has initiated testing of the high-priority Mississippian units with drilling at the Long Canyon Unit 2 well as part of a resource expansion program for the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has entered into a binding ore supply agreement with Société des Mines de la Tontouta (SMT), a New Caledonian mining company to procure up to 600,000 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of nickel ore per annum for a term of 10 years.

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has resumed operations at its Tongo Diamond Mine in Sierra Leone after a fatality last week.

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has released assay results from its winter 2022 diamond drilling program at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada.

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has already begun stage two engineering development for its high purity alumina (HPA) project, having just signed-off on stage one of the joint development with project partner Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia Limited.

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has recovered up to 96.9% gold during test-work on ore from its 1.275-million-ounce Cardinia Hill camp near Leonora in Western Australia.

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has lodged a supplement to the development proposal and environment management plan (DPEMP) with the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for the Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) project at Nelson Bay River Iron Project in Tasmania, advancing its re-permitting strategy.at the project.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has welcomed new preclinical data showing the efficacy of its investigational focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, AMP945, in a mouse model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).