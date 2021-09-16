Proactive news headlines including White Rock Minerals, Calima Energy, Predictive Discovery and Lotus Resources

Sydney, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) is encouraged by the high-grade zinc returned from a step-out hole at the Hunter West prospect of its wholly-owned Red Mountain Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in Alaska. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has initiated a process to identify, examine and consider potential alternatives to maximize the value of its Montney assets in Northeast British Columbia (NEBC), Canada. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has announced a swathe of impressive new high-grade gold intercepts at its flagship Bankan project in Guinea, extending the NE Bankan deposit at depth. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) has intersected 8.5 metres of massive sulphide vein (MSV), semi-massive sulphide vein (SMSV) and net textured sulphide (NTS) from infill drill hole KS21-34 at the King Snake prospect within Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Northern Vietnam. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has begun exploration activities, including reverse circulation (RC) drilling, at its Milenje Hills Rare Earth Prospect about 2 kilometres north of the Kayelekera open pit in Malawi. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has made changes to its Board of Directors to ensure it has the necessary executive capabilities in place for the next stage of growth following a transformative period over the past 18 months. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has appointed consultant general and pain psychiatrist Dr Jeremy Tannebaum to its advisory team in a bid to advance its psychedelic-assisted research and drug development programs. Click here

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) has released an impressive new set of gold mineralisation intercepts around its Tomingley Gold Operations processing facility in Central West NSW, boosting the operation’s gold potential to new highs. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) is poised to expedite mineral resource expansion at the historic Millrose Gold Project within the company’s consolidated tenement package on the northeast flank of the prodigious Yandal Greenstone Belt, WA. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has pinpointed a series of new lithium and tin targets within its wholly-owned Trident Project in New South Wales. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has further de-risked the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) in Far West New South Wales with an updated mineral resource estimate that incorporates nickel. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR OTC:GSCCF) has struck up a joint venture agreement with dual-listed miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd in a bid to advance the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) made strong progress during the financial year ended June 30, 2021, and is well-funded with A$30.6 million in cash to pursue its strategy of identifying and potentially developing mineral resources across its highly prospective holdings in Western Australia. Click here

