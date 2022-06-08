Proactive news headlines including Wiluna Mining Corporation, Carnavale Resources, South Harz Potash and Australian Vanadium

Sydney, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF) has achieved 6,559 ounces of gold production in May 2022, ahead of expectations, at its Wiluna Mining Operation in the Western Australian Goldfields.

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has kicked off an aircore drilling program to test a 1-kilometre prospective structure at its high-grade Kookynie Gold Project in WA.

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) shares rose more than 5% after receiving strong confirmatory results from the second drill hole within the Ohmgebirge Mining Licence area of its South Harz Potash Project in Germany.

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has completed an initial program of stratigraphic reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling at the Coates Nickel-Copper-PGE Project within Coates Mafic Intrusive Complex near Wundowie in Western Australia.

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA), a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant natural Killer T (iNKT) cell platform and oral spray delivery technology, has produced its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report based on 21 core metrics identified by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its stakeholder capitalism framework.

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has signed a three-year contract with Delta Drone International subsidiary Rocketmine via its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenstone Resources for drone surveying services.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) is trading higher after inking a letter of intent (LOI) with LabReal LLC, a private investment company, to install its patented solar energy windows at a new medical office and laboratory building in Atlanta, Georgia.

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has added five new clinical trial sites in Italy and Spain in an expansion of its BISECT (RAC-006) Phase 1b/2a clinical trial assessing Zantrene in the treatment of extramedullary Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (EMD AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS).

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has extended the mineralised strike at the Colina lithium prospect in Brazil to more than 1 kilometre.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has strengthened its board with the appointment of experienced mining lawyer Cecilia Camarri as an independent non-executive director.

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) believes it will benefit materially from the UK Energy Profits Levy, announced by the UK Government on May 26, 2022.

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) continues a raft of exploration activities at the Wellington North Project, encouraged by its proximity to Alkane's recent 10.1-million-ounce gold equivalent Boda discovery, and at the Myall Project, north of the Northparkes copper-gold mining district.

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) continues to deliver high-grade gold intersections from infill drilling at the AG Core and AG South prospects within the company's 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has inked an early works agreement with APA Operations Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of APA Group (ASX:APA) Limited, for the development of a pipeline to supply gas from the Perth Basin for the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP).

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd's (ASX:TEG) joint venture with Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Ltd made more than A$21 million during May thanks to production at the Cliff Head Oil Field in WA's Perth Basin.

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has received firm commitments from new and existing institutional and sophisticated institutional investors to raise A$1.09 million (before costs), as part of a private placement of fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.051 per share.

Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS) has generated positive results from a maiden surface sampling program at its Pink Bark tenement in Western Australia, returning silicon dioxide grades of between 93.43% and 98.82% purity.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) is making headway in a clinical trial evaluating its lead paxalisib candidate in patients with brain metastases.

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has delivered encouraging results from an extensive till sampling program near its Cape Ray Gold Project in Canada.

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has intersected extensive nickel and copper mineralisation in diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in Manitoba, Canada.