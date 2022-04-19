U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,310.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,910.00
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.70
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.95
    -1.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.60
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0801
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0780
    +1.0780 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,685.93
    +1,803.17 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.00
    +19.08 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.00
    -19.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Yandal Resources, Magnis Energy Technologies, Surefire Resources and Silver Mines

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has the diamond drill spinning at Gordons Gold Project with the aim of testing the orientation of high-grade mineralisation returned in two reverse circulation drill holes at the Malone prospect, the results of which were reported in March. Click here

  • Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF)’s Gigawatt-scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing project and subsidiary Imperium3 New York, Inc (iM3NY) has completed a US$100 million (A$135 million), three-year intellectual property (IP) based financing, partnering with Atlas Credit Partners (ACP) and Aon. Click here

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) will advance one of the largest vanadium pentoxide resources in WA as part of its mission to bring a critical battery metal to market in line with the global ambition for a cleaner and greener future. Click here

  • Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has enhanced the corporate skillset of its board through the appointment of Kristen Podagiel as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) is trading higher on sealing a materials transfer deal with global industrial technology provider Calix Ltd, which could see Suvo take first mover advantage as the only commercial-scale operating kaolin mine and only hydrous kaolin producer in Australia. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has yielded initial gold results described as “outstanding” from its 2022 drill program at the Millrose Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has intersected massive sulphide in the first hole of a resource definition drill program at Kurrajong deposit within the tenement package at Tritton Copper Operations in New South Wales. Click here

  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has begun a maiden reverse circulation (RC) program at Gidgee North Project in Western Australia’s Meekatharra-Sandstone region focused on 10 high priority volcanic massive sulphide targets. Click here

  • ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) continues to make strides in its solar greenhouse program across Murdoch University in Perth and Sendai City in Japan. Click here

  • Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU), which holds 200 million shares in Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LSE:BMV), welcomes news that its investment is funded to advance to gold production in South Korea this year following an announcement to the London Stock Exchange last week. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) and its partner have taken first steps to establish the new Cliff Head oil export route in Western Australia’s Perth Basin. Click here

  • Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has raised $8.44 million in a heavily oversubscribed placement designed to fast-track exploration at the Yalgoo, Mount Magnet and YLP project areas in WA. Click here

  • European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF)’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, which will deliver the critical mineral to the European market, is delivering some strong metrics that pave the way for the company to round out a definitive feasibility study in the third quarter of the year. Click here

  • Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) has struck up a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government-backed Invest Alberta to establish the Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex in Canada. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and subsidiary Grease Monkey Games are partnering with Formula DRIFT to release Torque Drift 2 in North America and Japan. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


