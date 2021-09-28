U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Yandal Resources, Chalice Mining, Great Boulder Resources and Horizon Minerals

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

Sydney, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) drilling is continuing to demonstrate the potential to make new gold discoveries at multiple prospects within the Gordons Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

  • Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF)’s resource definition program at the Gonneville platinum group elements (PGE)-nickel-copper-cobalt-gold deposit has demonstrated continuity of high-grade zones beyond a depth of 600 metres. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has extended the Mulga Bill gold prospect and identified a new exploration target during drilling at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has upgraded the mineral resource estimate for its Kalpini Gold Project in the Western Australian Goldfields, nearly a year after it acquired the project for $2.75 million. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has raised A$12 million to accelerate development across the Estelle Gold District, a highly prospective Alaskan province where it’s advancing a 4.7-million-ounce gold resource towards production. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has awarded the Engineering, Design and Construction (EPC) contract to construct the Dense Media Separation (DMS) Plant for the Finniss Lithium Project to Perth-based Primero Group. Click here

  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has completed rock chip sampling at its Wyemandoo Pegmatite Swarm (WPS), Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) and Quandong Well VHMS (QVM) targets, with all results returning highly anomalous results. Click here

  • Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has demonstrated further financial support for its flagship 'clean' Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina on receiving a formal Letter of Interest (LOI) from Canada’s official Export Credit Agency (ECA) and Export Development Canada (EDC). Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


