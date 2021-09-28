Proactive news headlines including Yandal Resources, Chalice Mining, Great Boulder Resources and Horizon Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) drilling is continuing to demonstrate the potential to make new gold discoveries at multiple prospects within the Gordons Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF)’s resource definition program at the Gonneville platinum group elements (PGE)-nickel-copper-cobalt-gold deposit has demonstrated continuity of high-grade zones beyond a depth of 600 metres. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has extended the Mulga Bill gold prospect and identified a new exploration target during drilling at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has upgraded the mineral resource estimate for its Kalpini Gold Project in the Western Australian Goldfields, nearly a year after it acquired the project for $2.75 million. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has raised A$12 million to accelerate development across the Estelle Gold District, a highly prospective Alaskan province where it’s advancing a 4.7-million-ounce gold resource towards production. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has awarded the Engineering, Design and Construction (EPC) contract to construct the Dense Media Separation (DMS) Plant for the Finniss Lithium Project to Perth-based Primero Group. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has completed rock chip sampling at its Wyemandoo Pegmatite Swarm (WPS), Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) and Quandong Well VHMS (QVM) targets, with all results returning highly anomalous results. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has demonstrated further financial support for its flagship 'clean' Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina on receiving a formal Letter of Interest (LOI) from Canada’s official Export Credit Agency (ECA) and Export Development Canada (EDC). Click here

