Proactive news headlines including Zoglo’s Incredible Food, Altiplano Metals, Mindset Pharma and Infield Minerals

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Zoglo’s Incredible Food inks letter of intent to buy plant-based food producer Monday Swiss UK

  • Altiplano Metals reports 2Q results from the Farellon Copper-Gold mine in Chile

  • Mindset Pharma files international patent application covering its novel psilocybin synthesis process

  • Infield Minerals reveals drilling plans for its M1 property in Nevada and provides Desperado exploration update

  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works acquires prospective gold property near Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa Mine

  • Altamira Gold kicks off drilling at the Mutum target at its Apiacas gold project in Brazil

  • Thesis Gold granted 5-year work permit, commences 20,000-meter drill program at Ranch Gold-Silver Project in the Golden Horseshoe

  • PlantX Life appoints Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as a company ambassador

  • GoviEx Uranium says geophysical program highlights large body underneath the main deposit at Falea project

  • Nextech AR wins contract for additional augmented reality labs from Ryerson University’s Faculty of Science

  • Mountain Valley MD announces appointment of Dr Azhar Rana as the company’s chief medical officer

  • Evergold completes Golden Lion drill program; ramps up to drill Snoball Property in British Columbia

  • Altaley Mining says new metallurgical testing program at Campo Morado could boost recoveries of base and precious metals

  • HempFusion Wellness closes its accretive acquisition of Apothecanna

  • Vox Royalty says "thrilled" by first gold pour from Thor Explorations' Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria

  • The Parent Company strengthens California retail footprint with dispensary acquisition

  • KULR sees preliminary 2Q revenue soar over 200% as it sees strong demand for its products

  • Pure Gold Mining says commercial production achieved at the PureGold Mine, effective August 1

  • Mawson Gold Limited reveals drill results extending high-grade mineralization down plunge at South Palokas

  • Clean Air Metals remobilizes one drill and crew to the Beaver Lake Zone area of Current Lake deposit

  • BioVaxys says trial affirms CoviDTH approach to screen for T cell mediated immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is effective in humans

  • CleanSpark updates on a number of strategic initiatives related to its Bitcoin and Energy business units

  • Argo Blockchain rakes in Bitcoin amid fall in mining difficulty

  • Biocept appoints David Karlander as senior vice president of Commercial Operations

  • CytoDyn gets green signal from Brazil’s ANVISA to start Phase 3 trial with leronlimab for severe coronavirus patients

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



