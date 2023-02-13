U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Proactive research analyst says Shield Therapeutics "in fast growth mode"

·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Shield Therapeutics PLC

Proactive research analyst John Savin speaks to Thomas Warner at the London studio after releasing his latest report into commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company Shield Therapeutics PLC (AIM:STX, OTCQX:SHIEF).

Savin says that Shield Therapeutics is "in fast growth mode" after its first full year of trading and gives his take on how he expects the company to perform in 2023.

Proactive UK Finance News

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/proactive-research-analyst-says-shield-therapeutics-in-fast-growth-mode-681523388

