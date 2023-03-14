U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Proactive's Manos Halicioglu publishes fresh research note on Alpha FMC

London, UK --News Direct-- Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC

Proactive research analyst Halicioglu speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing a new report on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AIM:AFM), following the release of a trading update for FY2023.

Halicioglu also highlights a change of chief executive officer at the company.

