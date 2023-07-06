You probably call this downtown Knoxville business by its nickname, but now it's official

One of Knoxville's leading public relations agencies has changed its name, roughly one year after the company was sold to four of its executives.

Moxley Carmichael has rebranded to become MoxCar Marketing + Communications, which CEO Lauren Miller sees as a "natural evolution." People already call the company MoxCar, she said, as the shortened name has been used on social media for more than a decade.

Miller is an Oak Ridge native and 2003 graduate of Oak Ridge High School.

The rebrand will make the shortened name official, she said, while still paying homage to founders Cynthia Moxley and Alan Carmichael.

The company was founded by the couple 31 years ago and has grown to represent some of the region's most notable clients, including the Pilot Company, Covenant Health, which is the parent company of Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, the Tennessee Theatre and more.

MoxCar ownership is comprised of (from left) chief operating officer Scott Bird, chief creative officer Charley Sexton, chief financial officer Shaun Fulco and CEO Lauren Miller. The four executives purchased the company from its founders, Cynthia Moxley and Alan Carmichael, last year. Miller is an Oak Ridge native and 2003 Oak Ridge High School graduate.

"We're moving toward the future," Miller said. "(The name is) something that people can understand. It's something that I think our clients and our partners will be comfortable with."

The latest change for Moxley Carmichael

Last year, founders sold the company to Miller, along with chief operating officer Scott Bird, chief financial officer Shaun Fulco and chief creative officer Charley Sexton.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my job has been the association with some of the greatest business and community leaders in our region,” Cynthia Moxley said in a news release at the time. “That will continue."

Moxley Carmichael is rebranding to MoxCar Marketing + Communications. The shortened nickname has been used in the company's social media handles since 2008.

The rebranding comes with not just a new logo, but a new website address and email taglines. Miller laughed as she told Knox News how employees are very excited to say "MoxCar.com" instead of spelling out "Moxley Carmichael."

But clients and the community can expect the same services, she said, as day-to-day operations will remain the same.

MoxCar's office is located downtown in the Miller's Building, located at 445 S. Gay St.

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. Twitter @silasloan. Instagram @knox.growth.

