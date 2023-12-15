It's Probably Less Likely That Verditek PLC's (LON:VDTK) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Verditek to hold its Annual General Meeting on 21st of December

Salary of UK£152.0k is part of CEO Rob Richards's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Verditek's three-year loss to shareholders was 97% while its EPS grew by 32% over the past three years

The underwhelming share price performance of Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 21st of December. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Verditek PLC's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Verditek PLC has a market capitalization of UK£1.1m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£237k for the year to December 2022. That's a notable increase of 28% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£152.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the British Commercial Services industry with market capitalizations below UK£157m, reported a median total CEO compensation of UK£288k. So it looks like Verditek compensates Rob Richards in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary UK£152k UK£151k 64% Other UK£85k UK£34k 36% Total Compensation UK£237k UK£185k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 64% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 36% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Verditek more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Verditek PLC's Growth

Verditek PLC has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 32% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 173%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Verditek PLC Been A Good Investment?

Few Verditek PLC shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -97% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 5 warning signs for Verditek (4 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Verditek is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

