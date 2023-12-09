It's Probably Less Likely That WiSA Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WISA) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

WiSA Technologies to hold its Annual General Meeting on 15th of December

Salary of US$404.3k is part of CEO Brett Moyer's total remuneration

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

WiSA Technologies' EPS grew by 77% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 100%

In the past three years, the share price of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. The AGM coming up on the 15th of December could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing WiSA Technologies, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that WiSA Technologies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.2m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$777k for the year to December 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 18% over the year before. We note that the salary of US$404.3k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the American Semiconductor industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$759k. From this we gather that Brett Moyer is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$404k US$385k 52% Other US$373k US$558k 48% Total Compensation US$777k US$943k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 12% of total compensation represents salary and 88% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that WiSA Technologies pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at WiSA Technologies, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

WiSA Technologies, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 77% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 42% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has WiSA Technologies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -100% over three years, WiSA Technologies, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 6 warning signs for WiSA Technologies (of which 4 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Switching gears from WiSA Technologies, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

