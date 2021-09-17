U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Probe Card Market $3.43Bn by 2028 Growth Forecast at 6.7% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·7 min read

The Probe Card Market Growth impelled by rise in manufacturing of semiconductor chips due to proliferating automotive sector and building 5G infrastructure.

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Card Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Probe Card Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Technology, Application and Geography,” the Probe Card Market is projected to reach US$ 3,436.80 million by 2028 from US$ 2,176.67 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021–2028.

Probe Card Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
FEINMETALL GmbH; FormFactor; Fujitsu; GGB Industries; Japan Electronic Materials Corporation; Korea Instrument Co., Ltd.; Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.; MPI Corporation; SV Probe; and Technoprobe S.p.A are among the key players profiled during this market study. The market players are focusing on product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations for sustaining the competitive edge.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Probe Card Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009898/

In 2020, Datera, Inc. entered into a partnership agreement with Fujitsu for advancing enterprises' transition to achieving agility and efficiency in the software-defined data center. The agreement allows Fujitsu to integrate the Datera Data Services Platform, which is an autonomous software-defined storage (SDS) platform, into its product portfolio.

In 2017, MPI corporation collaborated with htt high tech trade GmbH. The collaboration helped the company to distribute probe cards across Europe.

Increase in the use of smartphones, desktops, digital cameras, tablets, laptops, hard disks, and televisions, among others, and continuous development and introduction of new technologies have been triggering evolution in the consumer electronics industry. As per one of the reports by NOVONOUS, the semiconductor industry is estimated to grow from US$ 10.02 billion to US$ 52.58 billion from 2013 to 2020, at a CAGR of 26.72%. The rise in demand for consumer electronics is mainly credited to the emergence of smart devices and IoT, growing adoption of tablets, and surge in demand for devices with large screens. Consumer electronics is one of the industries that are highly dependent on the semiconductors industry. Changes in trends related to chip sizes and growing preference for innovative architecture in various electronic devices have boosted the demand for semiconductors. The elevating scale of integrated circuit (IC) chips manufacturing has led to the surge in demand for electronics testing, which is propelling the requirement of probe cards. The introduction of advanced technologies in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, such as AI and IoT, would accelerate their adoption in fabrication facilities. Furthermore, the rising demand for silicon-based sensors for IoT devices, expanding presence of chip industries in emerging countries, and rise in the number of data centers and servers are the factors that help boost the performance of the semiconductor industry, which, in turn, adds to the demand for probe cards.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Probe Card Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009898/

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global electric car sales share rose by 70% to the record sale of 4.6% in 2020; ~3 million new electric cars were registered in 2020. For the first time, Europe led the global market for electric cars, with 1.4 million new registrations. China followed with 1.2 million registrations and the US registered 295,000 new electric cars. The emergence of modern technologies such as autonomous driving and electric vehicles has triggered the use of semiconductor devices such as microcontrollers, sensors, and memory systems in the automotive sector.

Further, the adoption of safety-related electronic products has grown rapidly with the proliferation of autonomous driving cars segment. Semiconductor component manufacturers are continuously focusing on manufacturing advanced systems. Moreover, electrification, automation, digital connectivity, and security features result in the addition of more semiconductor equipment into automotive electronics. With the surge in use of electronic equipment in advanced safety features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) added to the vehicles, the consumption of automotive electronic components for ensuring accurate navigation, safety, and fuel efficiency would also increase in the coming years, which would trigger the demand for integrated circuits, microcontrollers, and sensors. Thus, with rise in the consumption of IC chips, the testing activities of these chips have also increased, thereby bolstering the demand for probe cards.

Order a Copy of Probe Card Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009898/

Probe Card Market: Segmental Overview
The probe card market, by type, is segmented into advanced probe card and standard probe card. The advanced probe card segment led the probe card market in 2020. An advanced probe card is a probe card developed using enhanced technologies. It is better than cantilever-type probe cards in terms of throughput, fine pitch, positioning accuracy, and high frequency. There are various type of advanced probe cards, including vertical probe, U-probe, and MEMS SP. The U-probe is best used for the measurement of memory devices. MEM-SP takes advantage of the MEM technology and is used to test logic devices and microprocessors with high accuracy and reliability. Vertical probe is used to perform multi-die testing of the products associated with general logic and microcomputers. FormFactor is one of the prominent providers of advanced probe cards globally. Owing to their advantages over other standard probe cards, advanced probe cards are anticipated to hold a larger share of global probe card market during the forecast period.




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/probe-card-market

