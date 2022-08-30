Probe Card Market, Evolving Opportunities with FEINMETALL GmbH and FormFactor Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The probe card market size is expected to grow by USD 505.23 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers probe card market segmentation by product (advanced probe card and standard probe card), end user (foundry and logic and memory device), and geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Probe Card Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The probe card market report also offers information on several market vendors, including FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend Inc., MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec SV Probe Pte. Ltd., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd among others.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Probe Card Market Analysis Report by Product, End User, Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Request Free Sample Report.

The increasing investment in fabs is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the probe card market. To meet the increased demand for ICs that the increasing number of electronic devices are employing, semiconductor manufacturers are developing their fabrication facilities (fabs). Because of the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like human-machine interface technologies in electronic products, the need for ICs is rising. The complexity of IC designs as a result is increasing, which is fueling the demand for sophisticated probe cards.

Major Five Probe Card Companies:

FEINMETALL GmbH: The company offers a range of probe cards such as VIPROBE PROBE CARDS, MYPROBE PROBE CARDS, FEINPROBE PROBE CARDS, CIPROBE PROBE CARDS, and CANTILEVER PROBE CARDS.

FormFactor Inc.: The company offers a range of probe cards such as DRAM, Flash, Apollo, Altius, Katana, and Takumi.

JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.: The company offers a range of probe cards which includes CE Series, VC Series, and VS Series.

Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.: the company offers a cantilever probe card for LSI (ASIC), a fine pitch probe card for DDI, a vertical probe card for flip-chip, and an LSI MEMS card.

MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd.: The company offers a range of advanced probe cards such as U-Probe, Vertical-Probe, SP-Probe, and MEMS-SP. It also offers a range of cantilever-type probe cards for multi-die and peripheral pad layout tests, LCD driver measurement, and low current measurement.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report .

Probe Card Market Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

APAC will account for 76% of market growth. The three biggest markets for probe cards in APAC are South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

The expansion of the probe card market in APAC during the forecast period would be aided by the presence of numerous fabs and foundries. The region's need for ICs has been boosted by improvements in wired and wireless technologies, increased IoT use, and the growing use of electronics in the automobile industry. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Small Signal Transistor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The small signal transistor market share is expected to increase to USD 115.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%.

Semiconductor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The semiconductor market share is expected to increase by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%.

Flexible Hybrid Electronics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The flexible hybrid electronics market share is expected to increase by USD 135.36 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.17%.

Probe Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 505.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.70 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries Taiwan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend Inc., MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec SV Probe Pte. Ltd., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Advanced probe card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Standard probe card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Memory device - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foundry and Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

FEINMETALL GmbH

FormFactor Inc.

JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.

Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.

Microfriend

Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.

MPI Corp.

Nidec Corp.

Technophobe Spa

WILL-Technology Co. Ltd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probe-card-market-evolving-opportunities-with-feinmetall-gmbh-and-formfactor-inc---technavio-301613121.html

SOURCE Technavio