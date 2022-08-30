U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Probe Card Market, Evolving Opportunities with FEINMETALL GmbH and FormFactor Inc. - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The probe card market size is expected to grow by USD 505.23 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers probe card market segmentation by product (advanced probe card and standard probe card), end user (foundry and logic and memory device), and geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Probe Card Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Probe Card Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The probe card market report also offers information on several market vendors, including FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend Inc., MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec SV Probe Pte. Ltd., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd among others.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Probe Card Market Analysis Report by Product, End User, Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Request Free Sample Report.

The increasing investment in fabs is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the probe card market. To meet the increased demand for ICs that the increasing number of electronic devices are employing, semiconductor manufacturers are developing their fabrication facilities (fabs). Because of the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like human-machine interface technologies in electronic products, the need for ICs is rising. The complexity of IC designs as a result is increasing, which is fueling the demand for sophisticated probe cards.

Major Five Probe Card Companies:

  • FEINMETALL GmbH: The company offers a range of probe cards such as VIPROBE PROBE CARDS, MYPROBE PROBE CARDS, FEINPROBE PROBE CARDS, CIPROBE PROBE CARDS, and CANTILEVER PROBE CARDS.

  • FormFactor Inc.: The company offers a range of probe cards such as DRAM, Flash, Apollo, Altius, Katana, and Takumi.

  • JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.: The company offers a range of probe cards which includes CE Series, VC Series, and VS Series.

  • Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.: the company offers a cantilever probe card for LSI (ASIC), a fine pitch probe card for DDI, a vertical probe card for flip-chip, and an LSI MEMS card.

  • MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd.: The company offers a range of advanced probe cards such as U-Probe, Vertical-Probe, SP-Probe, and MEMS-SP. It also offers a range of cantilever-type probe cards for multi-die and peripheral pad layout tests, LCD driver measurement, and low current measurement.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Probe Card Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

APAC will account for 76% of market growth. The three biggest markets for probe cards in APAC are South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

The expansion of the probe card market in APAC during the forecast period would be aided by the presence of numerous fabs and foundries. The region's need for ICs has been boosted by improvements in wired and wireless technologies, increased IoT use, and the growing use of electronics in the automobile industry. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Small Signal Transistor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The small signal transistor market share is expected to increase to USD 115.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%.

Semiconductor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The semiconductor market share is expected to increase by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%.

Flexible Hybrid Electronics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The flexible hybrid electronics market share is expected to increase by USD 135.36 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.17%.

Probe Card Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 505.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.70

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 76%

Key consumer countries

Taiwan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend Inc., MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec SV Probe Pte. Ltd., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market Definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Advanced probe card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Standard probe card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Memory device - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foundry and Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • FEINMETALL GmbH

  • FormFactor Inc.

  • JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.

  • Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.

  • Microfriend

  • Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.

  • MPI Corp.

  • Nidec Corp.

  • Technophobe Spa

  • WILL-Technology Co. Ltd

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research Methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probe-card-market-evolving-opportunities-with-feinmetall-gmbh-and-formfactor-inc---technavio-301613121.html

SOURCE Technavio

