U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.75
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,691.00
    +103.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,789.25
    +56.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.70
    +9.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.88
    +0.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.50
    -5.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5840
    +0.7090 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,396.77
    +333.99 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.10
    +358.42 (+147.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,644.60
    +126.35 (+0.46%)
     

Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

MICHAEL RUBINKAM
·1 min read
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday, March 25. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.

Friday's powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, where the 75-year-old, family-owned company has long had a factory.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced the probe late Tuesday afternoon, calling the incident a “natural gas” explosion and fire. The agency has preliminary information from local authorities and a natural gas utility that a gas pipeline was involved, an agency spokesperson, Keith Holloway, told The Associated Press.

NTSB is investigating “what caused, how and why the explosion occurred,” according to Holloway.

Other local, state and federal investigations are ongoing.

Pennsylvania State Police have said “everything’s on the table” as fire marshals also try to pinpoint the origin and cause. Some workers told relatives they smelled natural gas before the blast, although the gas utility UGI said it received no reports of a gas leak.

“UGI is cooperating with authorities in the investigation concerning the incident at R.M. Palmer,” utility spokesperson Joe Swope said late Tuesday. He directed further questions to the NTSB.

Recommended Stories

  • Ride-hailing app Cabify raises $110 million for expansion in LatAm, Spain

    Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify has raised $110 million in financing aimed at accelerating its growth in Latin America and Spain, the company said on Tuesday. Cabify closed the funding round with participation from investors like Orilla Asset Management and AXIS, through Fond-ICO Next Tech. "This commitment by strategic investors is a recognition of Cabify's positive impact and potential to continue creating long-term value for our investors and the cities in which we operate," Cabify CEO Juan de Antonio said a statement.

  • He Told You So – Fundrise's Ben Miller Warned About Bank Liquidity Problems Last Year And He Predicts This Summer Will Be Ugly And Scary

    We could be looking at the most extensive banking crisis since the meltdown in 2008. With U.S. banks SVB and Signature collapsing, Republic Bank teetering and Switzerland's Credit Suisse surviving after a government rescue, the last few weeks have been daunting. And while most were caught off guard by the sudden struggle for banks to operate amid rising interest rates, one man stood virtually alone near the end of 2022 in sounding a definitive warning. And he’s not done yet. On Nov. 18, Benzinga

  • Microsoft is bringing ChatGPT technology to cybersecurity

    Microsoft is adding ChatGPT-style technology to its cybersecurity platforms.

  • Should I charge my adult kid rent to live at home? Here are the pros and cons of forcing your grown child to pay up — or else move out

    Living at home gives them a chance to save up and live cheaply. But should they do it at your expense?

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act raises to 13 the number of charges Bankman-Fried faces after he was arrested in the Bahamas in December and brought to the United States soon afterward. The indictment was returned on Monday.

  • U.S. judge 'troubled' by Alex Jones' bankruptcy evasion

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday he was "troubled" by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' recent effort to shift advertising revenue away from his bankrupt company Free Speech Systems, saying he was on high alert for other signs of misconduct. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, at a hearing in Houston, said the payments appeared to ignore existing court orders that limit Jones' ability to withdraw money from his bankrupt company. Jones had claimed that the killing of 20 students and six staff members in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns.

  • Police Release Body-Cam Footage, Investigate Motive in Nashville School Shooting

    The city’s police chief says investigators are sifting through evidence left by suspect Audrey Hale, including writings in a book.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribing Chinese Government Officials

    The FTX founder now faces a total of 13 criminal charges in connection with the collapse of the crypto exchange.

  • U.S. charges FTX's Bankman-Fried with paying $40 million Chinese bribe

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of paying a $40 million bribe to Chinese officials so they would unfreeze his hedge fund's accounts. The new bribery conspiracy charge adds to the pressure on the 31-year-old former billionaire, who now faces a 13-count indictment over the November collapse of FTX. Bankman-Fried is expected to be arraigned on the new indictment on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court.

  • Jack Ma made a rare appearance in China

    Jack Ma’s whereabouts are hitting the headlines again.

  • Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Is Arrested in Montenegro and Charged With Fraud in US

    (Bloomberg) -- Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, who presided over a more than $40 billion cryptocurrency implosion last year, was arrested in Montenegro and charged with fraud by US prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysThe developments

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 mln verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • Privacy fears stymie government surveyors as responses dive

    Erik Paul didn't mind answering government questions about where his software development business was located or how many employees it had. "When you start asking financial questions, I get a little squirrelly," said Paul, of Orlando, Florida, who recently responded online to the 2022 Economic Census. It's a problem the Census Bureau and other federal agencies are facing as privacy concerns rise and online scams proliferate, lowering survey response rates in the past decade.

  • Delta passenger arrested for opening plane door then escaping down inflatable slide as plane prepared for takeoff

    The airline said the flight to Seattle was interrupted by an “unruly passenger.”

  • Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union

    Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal.

  • Explainer-Tesla's legal troubles: race bias trial is tip of the iceberg

    A jury trial begins Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black former Tesla Inc factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk. WHAT DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IS TESLA FACING?

  • Gun deaths of children have surged 62% in the US since Sandy Hook

    On December 14, 2012, a mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, left 26 people dead. Twenty of them were children. The collective shock and outrage after such an unspeakable massacre was enormous, and the call for gun regulation grew stronger. It seemed the murder of 20 children would finally move the needle in favor of curtailing access to firearms in America.

  • Paris Garbage Workers to Suspend Strike Against Pension Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- After days of walking around bins overflowing with uncollected rubbish, Parisians may soon hear the familiar rumble of garbage trucks making the rounds to pick up the trash in their neighborhoods. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysG

  • Nashville School Shooting Leaves Six Dead

    NASHVILLE, Tenn.—A heavily armed shooter opened fire inside a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., killing six people before being killed by responding police, authorities said. Police identified the 28-year-old suspect as Audrey Hale of Nashville, who killed three students and three adults at Covenant School in the Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. Investigators found a statement written by the suspect associated with the case but haven’t determined a motive, said Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

  • Amazon loses bid to throw out case by UK drivers seeking worker rights

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc has lost a bid to throw out three sample lawsuits brought by British delivery drivers seeking employment rights including the minimum wage and holiday pay. More than 1,400 drivers who deliver Amazon parcels are suing in a London employment tribunal, arguing they should be classed as employees rather than self-employed contractors. Amazon says it has no contractual relationship with the drivers and applied to throw out the claims at a hearing last month.