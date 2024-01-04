Probe Gold Inc.'s (TSE:PRB) largest shareholders are retail investors with 59% ownership, institutions own 24%

Key Insights

Probe Gold's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

40% of the business is held by the top 22 shareholders

Institutions own 24% of Probe Gold

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 59% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Probe Gold, beginning with the chart below.

TSX:PRB Ownership Breakdown January 4th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Probe Gold?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Probe Gold already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Probe Gold's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:PRB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Probe Gold. Eldorado Gold Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.2% and 4.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO David Alexander Palmer directly holds 1.7% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 22 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Probe Gold

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Probe Gold Inc.. In their own names, insiders own CA$12m worth of stock in the CA$223m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 59% stake in Probe Gold, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 9.0% of Probe Gold. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

