U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,633.75
    -19.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,215.00
    -138.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,038.00
    -63.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.90
    -9.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.00
    -0.64 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.60
    -14.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    -0.49 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9719
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1058
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3920
    +0.0620 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,411.65
    +0.29 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.02
    -12.01 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

PROBE TEST SOLUTIONS LTD (PTSL) ANNOUNCES $30 M GROWTH INVESTMENT FROM TIKEHAU CAPITAL

·5 min read

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probe Test Solutions Ltd (PTSL), headquartered in Glasgow Scotland, is an established high growth company and a world-leader in delivering advanced ATE test hardware solutions, today announces the closing of a $30m investment from Tikehau Capital. Additionally, four semiconductor industry executives, Jalal Bagherli, Mark Tyndall, Alex McCann, and Jacky McNulty, together with Corinne Philipps from Tikehau Capital, are joining the board, with Jalal Bagherli appointed as chairman.

PTSL Logo
PTSL Logo

Tikehau Capital's $30 million investment is made via its pan-European growth impact private equity strategy. The strategy's investment philosophy is focused on providing partnership capital to high growth, purpose-led companies that are critical to the resilience of the European economy. Through this partnership, Tikehau Capital will provide PTSL with the operational and strategic support needed to accelerate further international expansion, including appropriate acquisitions in the ongoing consolidation of the semiconductor market.

Commenting, Jordan Mackellar, CEO of PTSL said:

"This financial investment is a massive vote of confidence in the company, our people and the strategy. The investment will enable PTSL to accelerate its innovative advanced technology roadmap, positioning the company ahead of ATE industry trends and strengthening our ability to make significant Capex investments to support our planned growth.

Having worked very closely with Jalal, Mark, Alex, and Jacky for some months to refine our strategic path forward, including raising this investment, I am proud to now have them as board members together with Corinne from Tikehau Capital. This board complements the strong PTSL management and the relentlessly determined wider PTSL team."

Tikehau Capital Executive Director, Corinne Phillips, said:

"We are delighted to partner with PTSL as it embarks on its next chapter of growth. The company's differentiated business model has enabled it to carve out a solid position in a rapidly growing market. We look forward to working with Jordan, the wider PTSL team and the rest of the Board, leveraging our expertise and presence in key global markets to accelerate its international expansion and to help them execute their transition to being an industry benchmark on sustainability."

PTSL Chairman Jalal Bagherli added:

"PTSL is an opportunity that comes along ever so rarely. It has an incredibly talented team who are determined to continue their growth and market share gains in the ATE industry while creating new job opportunities in Scotland and beyond. Furthermore, I am grateful to Jordan for selecting me as the chairman and I look forward to supporting the company's strategy together with this new team of directors."

Board Biographies

  • Jalal Bagherli was most recently CEO of the power management specialist Dialog Semiconductor, leading the company over 16 years before the sale of the company to Renesas Electronics. He currently serves as Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries' backed Williams Advanced Engineering.

  • Corinne Philipps, Executive Director and Head of UK Private Equity at Tikehau Capital, led the investment into PTSL. Corinne has over 20 years' experience in UK private equity, initially at Duke Street and since 2018, at Tikehau Capital. Corinne has held a number of board positions across sectors during this time, as well as providing operational and strategic advisory services to portfolio companies. She currently holds board director positions at Medtrade Products and Up and Co.

  • Alexander McCann, Semiconductor Partner at Alexa-Capital and President of Fortan Advisors, was the former COO and member of the executive leadership team at Linear Technology Corp and was on the executive leadership team at Dialog Semiconductor.

  • Mark Tyndall, Semiconductor Partner at Alexa-Capital with former senior leadership roles at Dialog Semiconductor, MIPS and Infineon Technologies.  Additionally, Mark is currently holding strategic advisory roles at companies including Indie Semiconductor and Azoteq (Pty).

  • Jacky McNulty was Senior Vice President/Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Global Real Estate for NXP Semiconductors. Earlier in her career, Jacky held management roles in Motorola Semiconductors, Chartered Semiconductor, Advanced Micro Devices and GlobalFoundries. She currently serves on the board of several startup companies.

About PTSL

Probe Test Solutions Limited (PTSL, founded in 2009, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland) designs and manufactures probe cards and is one of the fastest growing Automated Test Equipment (ATE) suppliers in the semiconductor industry with an innovative product offering, experienced technical team, and a diverse customer base across the globe. https://probetestsolutions.com/

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €36.8 billion of assets under management (at 30 June 2022).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 725 employees (at 30 June 2022) across its 13 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market. For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916792/PTSL_Team.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916791/PTSL_Logo.jpg

PTSL team
PTSL team
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probe-test-solutions-ltd-ptsl-announces-30-m-growth-investment-from-tikehau-capital-301644339.html

SOURCE Probe Test Solutions Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • 4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    These companies have the fuel to continue piping income into their investors' pockets in the coming years.

  • Stocks Face Brutal Earnings Season With All Eyes on Apple, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect this earnings season to pummel stocks further and will watch Apple Inc. in particular as a bellwether of global economic conditions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMore than 60% of the 724 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse

  • Why Are My Inflation-Protected Bonds Falling When Inflation Is So High?

    You would think this would be TIPS’ time to shine. Instead, the prices of Treasury inflation-protected securities—government bonds that are adjusted to keep up with inflation—have declined this year, even as inflation has soared. The comparable loss for ICE’s index of regular Treasury bonds was 13.5%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: What Will Ailing Market Rally Discover On Columbus Day?

    The market rally attempt is reeling, back near bear lows. What will investors discover on Columbus Day?

  • One of the most reliable stock market indicators — short-interest ratio — is near a record high, and that’s a bearish omen

    Investors are betting heavily on a decline in stock prices. They're usually right, according to research.

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityA s

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its September meeting on Wednesday, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the September consumer price index on Thursday morning.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

    High-yield dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools. Three stocks that fit this definition today are Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). Over the past decade, only a few oil and natural gas companies have beaten the S&P 500 on a total return basis.

  • Shutting Off Fed ‘Money Printer’ Leaves Bitcoiners Out of Sorts

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the most popular crypto memes during the Covid pandemic was about how the Federal Reserve was “printing” an endless amount of dollars -- “money printer go brrr,” in Twitter parlance -- and how that enhanced the value of Bitcoin, which has a capped amount of tokens. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting For