U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.05
    +15.19 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,781.70
    -36.57 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,424.28
    +162.78 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.88
    -9.23 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.16
    +3.89 (+3.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0066 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4280
    +0.0510 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8030
    +0.3130 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,093.90
    -266.21 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.84
    +0.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.35
    +20.45 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

ProBioraKids®, the First Probiotic Specially Formulated to Support Kids' Oral and Overall Health, Launches in the U.S.

·5 min read

ProBioraKids® provides a proprietary blend of the 'good bacteria' native to the mouth, crowding out the harmful, disease-causing bacteria that cause cavities, bad breath, and other oral health issues in kids

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caries, also known as cavities or tooth decay, is one of the most common yet preventable childhood diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 52 percent of U.S. kids have experienced a cavity by age eight, and 90 percent of people age 20+ have experienced one or more cavities.

ProBioraKids&#xae; is the first probiotic specially formulated to support kids&#39; oral and overall health. Providing a proprietary blend of the &#39;good bacteria&#39; native to the mouth, ProBioraKids crowds out the harmful, disease-causing bacteria that causes cavities, bad breath, and other oral health issues in kids.
ProBioraKids® is the first probiotic specially formulated to support kids' oral and overall health. Providing a proprietary blend of the 'good bacteria' native to the mouth, ProBioraKids crowds out the harmful, disease-causing bacteria that causes cavities, bad breath, and other oral health issues in kids.

Caries, also known as cavities or tooth decay, is one of the most common yet preventable childhood diseases.

Even kids who practice good oral hygiene, brushing and flossing twice a day, are still prone to bad breath, discolored teeth, cavities, tooth decay, gum issues, and more. That's because brushing and flossing, while important daily oral-care tools that help fight the bad bacteria in kids' mouths, is only half of the battle. To best support their oral health, kids also need to repopulate the "good bacteria" native to the mouth, helping to fight against the pathogenic bacteria brushing and flossing can't reach.

"The rampant prevalence of cavities in early childhood, along with the development of periodontal disease (gum disease) in the majority of kids by age 17, is a serious public health concern," said Dr. Mark L. Cannon, DDS, MS, and Professor at the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University. "Adding an oral-care probiotic into your child's daily oral-care routine is one of the most effective, preventative measures parents can take to help support their kids' oral health, helping to crowd out the harmful bacteria that cause bad breath, cavities, and more."

The Root of Tooth Decay and Oral Health Issues in Kids
Pathogenic bacteria, or "bad bacteria," in the mouth prey on young children the moment their first tooth arrives. While most people blame sugar for kids' cavities and oral health issues, it is actually the mouth's pathogenic bacteria that consumes sugar, creating lactic acid that corrodes teeth enamel.

Diet and stress cause an imbalance of bad and good bacteria in the mouth. Additionally, many kids are not adept at daily brushing and flossing, adding to the problem. Only by fighting the harmful bacteria and adding back in the good bacteria is a child's oral health best supported.

How It Works
ProBioraKids features ProBiora3®, a patented blend of the three most beneficial strains of good bacteria naturally found in the mouth that live on kids' teeth and below their gums including Streptococcus oralis KJ3®, Streptococcus uberis KJ2® and Streptococcus rattus JH145®. Formulated for tooth health, ProBioraKids naturally fills the mouth with the beneficial bacteria it needs for healthier teeth, crowding out the harmful, pathogenic bacteria and restoring the mouth's natural balance.

When dissolved in the mouth nightly after brushing and flossing, a kid's saliva hydrates the probiotics, which will seek out their natural habitat, immediately migrating to the tooth surfaces, gums, gum pockets and tongue where they live and compete with the pathogens. When taken daily, the good bacteria in ProBiora helps to rebalance the mouth's oral biome, which leads to improved oral health.

The Mouth Is a Gateway to Kids' Health
The mouth is a gateway to a person's overall health, and kids with healthy mouths are healthier overall. Countless numbers of clinical, published research have shown an oral-systemic health connection, and poor oral health can impact a child's digestive system, brain development, heart, lungs, kidneys, and more.

"Getting kids started with a good oral-care routine is critical for their lifetime health, including the use of an oral-care probiotic after brushing at night," said Chris Koski, president and CEO of ProBiora Health. "ProBioraKids is the first oral-care probiotic designed to promote strong teeth and gum health in kids, which benefits their overall health, too. Other products that claim to be for kids' oral health are not specially formulated for their oral health needs, and do not include probiotic strains that live on the tooth and gum surfaces – rather they contain bacteria that live in the throat or gut."

ProBioraKids and ProBiora Line of Oral-Care Probiotics
ProBioraKids comes in a great-tasting, orange creamsicle lozenge. It is gluten-free, vegetarian friendly, with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors. Additionally, it's safe to use with dental and orthodontic appliances.

One or more ProBioraKids' lozenge is recommended nightly for kids three or up, who can dissolve the lozenge in their mouth. For younger children, the lozenge can be made into a powder and dissolved under the child's tongue.

The ProBiora line of oral-care probiotics is the original dental probiotic clinically designed specifically for oral health. ProBiora probiotics are based on landmark clinical research, well tested, and dentist approved, helping people to better support their oral health for more than 12 years.

"Adding ProBioraKids into your child's daily oral-care routine is an important, easy step to help restore and maintain a healthier mouth, enabling you to better support your child's total body health," said Dr. Cannon.

About ProBiora Health
Based in Tampa, FL, ProBiora Health is committed to improving the oral health of people and pets around the world. The company brings the science of probiotics to oral care by developing and marketing a complete line of proprietary oral-care probiotics that are based on clinical research and specifically designed to enhance oral health for humans and pets. The complete ProBiora Health® product line includes ProBioraPlus®, ProBioraXtra® and ProBiora Pro®, a professional-strength formula available through dental care professionals. All ProBiora Health products may be purchased at www.ProBioraHealth.com or Amazon. For more information, visit www.ProBioraHealth.com. Information on ProBioraKids can be found at https://probiorahealth.com/product/probiorakids/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiorakids-the-first-probiotic-specially-formulated-to-support-kids-oral-and-overall-health-launches-in-the-us-301516282.html

SOURCE ProBiora Health

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The curr

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Studies Say

    The use of marijuana has become fairly mainstream, both as a recreational drug and for medical therapeutics. "As with nearly everything else about cannabis, how safe or dangerous it is remains hotly debated," says Peter Grinspoon, MD. "As a primary care doctor, I have to ask myself: is cannabis safer than the alternatives I would be prescribing? For example, if I'm treating a patient for chronic pain, is cannabis safer than opiates? Medication risks must be balanced against the safety concerns o

  • Why Do I Pee so Much? 6 Things That Cause Frequent Urination

    You prefer an aisle seat to the window and a chair to a booth. You make anticipatory pit stops before every daily task: meetings, workouts, phone calls. And you haven’t slept through the night since 1997. Such...

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e

  • 29 Minnesotans suffer norovirus symptoms after eating raw oysters

    The Minnesota Department of Health says there is high norovirus activity in the state, and most of the cases are connected to the oysters.

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...

  • The #1 Best Supplement to Help Lower Blood Pressure, Says New Study

    If you have high blood pressure, it's likely you already know that exercising and eating a healthy diet will help even out your levels.But a new study in the journal Nutrients shows that one ingredient in particular can help significantly lower your blood pressure.According to the study, eating aged black garlic extract can help reduce blood pressure in people with high cholesterol. Aged black garlic is available in a supplement form.Results showed that at six weeks of taking aged black garlic,

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both the common cold and Covid

  • Another COVID-19 variant? Health officials say be aware of omicron BA.2, but don't panic

    The newest COVID-19 variant, a subvariant of omicron, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

  • NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

    A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Two Chinese mRNA Covid Vaccines Move Toward Clinical Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?A Chinese company said it’s received approval to start clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, while local media reported that another domestic com

  • These Popular Drinks May Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Suggests

    If you're grabbing a beverage on the go, unless you're specifically looking for organic or all-natural options, odds are you're going to end up drinking something with at least some ingredients you don't recognize. Some of those substances, however, could be putting your health at risk.Now, a new study suggests that ingesting artificial sweeteners often found in drinks like soda and energy drinks can leave you in greater danger of getting cancer.In the study, published in late March in the journ

  • A Physique Coach Shared the 5 Simple Things All Shredded Guys Do

    Physique coach Paul Revelia counts down the golden rules for getting lean, including how to approach your diet, and being accountable and consistent.

  • Cancer survival rates are changing

    Data: Journal of the National Cancer Institute; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDeath rates for many individual cancer types, such as melanoma, have seen historic drops in the last decade. At the same time, a few cancers like pancreatic cancer have remained stubbornly unchanged. Others like colorectal cancer have even seen worrisome increases.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Between 2000 and 2021, cancer death rates in the U.S. dropped 27%, fro

  • NHS adds nine new official symptoms of Covid-19 as free testing ends

    A blocked nose, sore throat and headaches among those added to the list

  • Shanghai to extend lockdown of 26 million people as it reviews COVID test results

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19, authorities said on Monday. The city began its two-stage lockdown on March 28, initially in Shanghai's eastern districts, and later expanded to cover the whole city. The curbs, which have massively disrupted daily life and business operations in China's financial hub, were initially scheduled to end at 5 a.m. local time (9 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.