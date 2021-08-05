U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market to grow by $ 492.91 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic cosmetic products market in the Personal Products industry is poised to grow by USD 492.91 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the probiotic cosmetic products market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurelia Skincare Ltd., Esse Skincare, Gallinee Ltd., GLOWBIOTICS Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The growing need for wellness programs and treatments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40552

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the probiotic cosmetic products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aurelia Skincare Ltd., Esse Skincare, Gallinee Ltd., GLOWBIOTICS Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market size

  • Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market trends

  • Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market industry analysis

The growing need for wellness programs and treatments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit brand products will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the probiotic cosmetic products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic cosmetic products market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the probiotic cosmetic products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the probiotic cosmetic products market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic cosmetic products market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Electric Toothbrush Market- The electric toothbrush market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Electric Massager Market- The electric massager market is segmented by product (back massager, handheld massager, neck and shoulder massager, leg and foot massager, and eye care massager), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aurelia Skincare Ltd.

  • Esse Skincare

  • Gallinee Ltd.

  • GLOWBIOTICS Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • LOreal SA

  • The Clorox Co.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market-to-grow-by--492-91-millionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301347889.html

SOURCE Technavio

