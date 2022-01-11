U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market size to increase by USD 1.28 Bn | North America to account for maximum market share | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotic dietary supplements market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many large, small, and medium-sized vendors. Established vendors are focusing on expanding their presence by entering new markets. Other players are competing in terms of price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution.

Attractive Opportunities in Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements. In addition, the growing demand for weight management will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market. The probiotic dietary supplements market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.89%. Technavio expects the probiotic dietary supplements market size to grow by USD 1.28 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: Segment Highlights

  • By application, the market is observing maximum demand for nutritional supplements.

  • The nutritional supplements segment accounted for the highest market share in the global probiotic dietary supplements market in 2020.

  • The segment is driven by rising awareness about health among consumers and recent advancements in product development by vendors.

  • The market growth in the nutritional supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 34% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

  • The rising trend of healthy eating and consumption of raw and organic food products among young consumers is driving the growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market in North America.

  • Also, the increasing demand for probiotic dietary supplements from baby boomers is fueling the regional market growth.

  • The US and Canada are the key markets For Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Notes:

  • The probiotic dietary supplements market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

  • The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by Application (Nutritional supplements, Specialty nutrients, Food and beverages, and Infant formula) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Winclove BV, Bayer AG, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lallemand Inc., Probi, UAS Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

Related Reports:

Probiotic Ingredients Market in Americas by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Nutritional Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Germany, UK, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Winclove BV, Bayer AG, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lallemand Inc., Probi, UAS Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

