Probiotic Drinks Market to Exceed USD 39.9 Billion by 2030 at 8.40% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Probiotic Drinks Market size and trends Research Report: by Type (Fruit-Based, Dairy-Based), Bacteria (Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

New York, US, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probiotic Drinks Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Probiotic Drinks Market Information by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 39.9 Billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 8.40% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Probiotics are one type of beneficial bacteria for human health. Probiotic beverages have many health advantages and protect humans from disease. It contains helpful microbes for digestive wellness. This is one of the important probiotic drink brands on the market, and it maintains a prominent position. People are also responding positively to the Probiotic Drinks Market since it strengthens the immune system.

A probiotic beverage helps maintain a healthy balance of stomach bacteria, resulting in numerous health benefits, such as digestive health, weight loss, and immune function. Regular use of these beverages enhances gastrointestinal function and nutritional absorption. Furthermore, these beverages boost mental health, as numerous studies have demonstrated a correlation between mood and mental health and gut health. Therefore, the product aids in the treatment of depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and autism. In addition, the products may improve the immune system by stimulating the human body's creation of natural antibodies.

In addition, probiotic liquids contribute to the maintenance or equilibrium of the organisms in the colon. These are also beneficial for preventing digestive disorders (G.I.). These probiotic beverages are beneficial for those afflicted with gastrointestinal syndrome, diarrhea, and the like. However, the favorable side effect of probiotics drinks requires frequent consumption and a certain amount of time to manifest.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 39.9 Billion CAGR 8.40% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers increasing concerns of people on health it strengthens the immune system and prevents nutrients degradation

Competitive Dynamics:

Due to the existence of big market participants, the industry is characterized by strong competition. To acquire a competitive advantage over their rivals, manufacturers have introduced new flavors, appealing packaging, and organic ingredients. The key players of the global probiotic market are:

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Danone S.A. (France)

Amul Industries Pvt Ltd. (India)

Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd (China)

Bio-K Plus International Inc. (Canada)

Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd (New Zealand)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)

GoodBelly Probiotics (U.S.)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The increasing global demand for functional beverages to boost digestive health is driving the market's expansion over time. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the product and comprehending its significance for their gut health. In addition, the increasing health consciousness of customers, particularly young consumers, has boosted global demand for the product.

In addition, the availability of ready-to-drink items for consumption on the go has contributed to the expansion of the market. Increasing consumer awareness of the product's health benefits has led to its increased popularity. Consequently, the rising health consciousness of consumers has increased the market for probiotic drinks. Manufacturers of probiotic beverages have introduced novel products with unique flavors and appealing packaging.

Market Limitations:

Contradictory perceptions regarding the beverages would operate as a market restraint for the expansion of probiotic beverages during the aforementioned projected period.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The covid19 outbreaks threaten the industry of probiotic drink manufacturers. Due to the covid-19 norms and regulations, sales demand was affected. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the health advantages of probiotic beverages have been essential in driving market expansion. The probiotic beverages industry is being driven by a paradigm change toward preventive health management approaches, as healthcare expenditures continue to rise and the incidence of disorders like COVID-19 continues to rise. Probiotic beverages are a subset of functional beverages that can improve the health of the intestines by preserving intestinal homeostasis and consequently boosting immunity.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

The fruit-based segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the evaluation period.

By Bacteria

Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are the most prevalent strains employed in the manufacturing of these goods, hence driving demand over the study period.

By Distribution Channel

The offline channel segment dominated the market with the largest market share. The primary offline distribution channels in the market include supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Increased shelf space in physical locations, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, health food stores, and pharmacies, has increased the global sales of these beverages. The online channel is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. The increasing number of online retailers who offer competitive pricing, convenient payment methods, and hassle-free shipping is fueling the expansion of the industry. In addition, the growth can be linked to the younger generation's growing familiarity with and reliance on the Internet and e-commerce. In addition, the increased smartphone penetration among middle-class populations around the world is anticipated to increase the online sales of these beverages in the coming years.

Regional Evaluation:



North America dominates the market share. In 2018, the region dominated the market with a 31.5 percent share. This region has the biggest market share for health and wellness awareness, natural products, and a preference for healthy food consumption. Consumers in this region are extremely concerned with their daily health and nutrition.

Asia-Pacific nations hold the second-largest market share over the forecast period, following North America. People who drive the probiotic drinks industry have a growing preference for healthy foods and beverages. China is one of the most significant probiotics marketplaces in the world. Producers and suppliers have witnessed a substantial growth in national sales. Significant prevalence of probiotic beverages containing yogurt is observed in the region. In addition, the region's growing middle class, rising health concerns, and greater availability of probiotic drinks are anticipated to increase demand for the product in the coming years.

