Probiotic Drinks Market will surpass USD 33.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% Till 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Probiotic Drinks Market Size By Type (Dairy-Based, Fruit-Based, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the probiotic drinks market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the probiotic drinks market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/probiotic-drinks-market/377/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global probiotic drinks market are Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GCMMF (Amul), Danone S.A., NextFoods, PepsiCo, Bio-K Plus International Inc., Harmless Harvest, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Chobani, LLC, Nestle SA among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide probiotic drinks market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Probiotic drinks contain live bacteria which are good for the gut and initiate healthy digestion. As a result of regular consumption of probiotic drinks, you can improve your bowel movement and nutrient absorption. A probiotic liquid also helps to maintain or balance the microorganisms in the colon, which is important for preventing digestive disorders (GI). For those who suffer from gastrointestinal syndrome and diarrhoea, these probiotic beverages are proven to be beneficial. The demand for functional beverages is increasing rapidly as consumers increasingly care about their well-being and health. Therefore, key players are introducing practical nutrients and food supplements to complement these beverages. Due to the fact that probiotic beverages are beneficial to your health and are easily available in a variety of flavours, functional drink manufacturers are promoting these drinks. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, they are looking for beverages that provide more than just quenching their thirst, which is driving the growth of functional food and beverage markets. A functional beverage like a probiotic drink can also help maintain the body's balance, including the gut, by providing additional nutritional benefits. Some of the factors such as the presence of alternatives in the market and the rising lactose intolerance population are hampering the market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/377

Scope of Probiotics Drinks Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GCMMF (Amul), Danone S.A., NextFoods, PepsiCo, Bio-K Plus International Inc., Harmless Harvest, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Chobani, LLC, Nestle SA, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Dairy-based is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The type segment is dairy-based, fruit-based, and others. The dairy-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Dairy products and probiotic drinks are particularly compatible, which is why probiotic drinks are often associated with fermented dairy drinks or yoghurt beverages. Several conventional or regional dairy-based drinks are growing in popularity around the world, which boosts the market's growth.

Online is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The distribution channel segment is offline and online. The online segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. One of the world's most widely studied disorders is cancer. Its growth is due to the emergence of online merchants offering affordable prices, easy delivery and convenient payment methods. Additionally, the younger generation has become more familiar with and reliant on the internet and e-commerce. All these factors are responsible for the largest share of the online segment in the probiotic drinks market as compared to the offline segment.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the probiotic drinks market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Rising demand from consumers is leading the growth of the market in the region. The presence of major key players and rising awareness about the benefits of probiotics drinks are contributing towards market growth. Moreover, the rapid growth of the health and wellness industry will create new opportunities for market growth.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's probiotic drinks market size was valued at USD 0.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030
Rising awareness among consumers, increasing cases of indigestion and the expanding middle class is boosting the growth of the market in the country.

  • China

China’s probiotic drinks market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.
The International Probiotics Association (IPA) reports that China's market for probiotics is one of the most important in the world. Producers and suppliers have experienced significant growth in sales in China.

  • India

India's probiotic drinks market size was valued at USD 0.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030.
In order to provide a variety of drinkable probiotic yoghurts for different tastes, leading companies are investing a lot of money in research and development (R&D). In the nation, these yoghurt-based probiotic drinks are considered wholesome snacks as they contain a balanced source of proteins, minerals, and vitamins, and are considered nutritious snacks.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increased demand for probiotic drinks among consumers, as they became more aware of the health benefits associated with the product, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/377/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Probiotic Drinks Market Size By Type (Dairy-Based, Fruit-Based, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/probiotic-drinks-market/377

Food Safety Testing Market Size By Test (Chemical & Nutritional testing, Microbiological Testing, Allergen Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Genetically modified Organism Testing and Others), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Processed Food, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products, Beverages and Dairy & Dairy Products), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-safety-testing-market/371

Organic Milk Products Market Size By Product Type (Organic Full Fat Milk, Standard Organic Milk, Low Fat Organic Milk, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/organic-milk-products-market/358

Synthetic Food Colors Market Size By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel, and Emulsion), By Solubility (Water, Dye, and Oil), By Application (Processed food products, Beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages, and Alcoholic beverages), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/synthetic-food-colors-market/330

Packaged Foods Testing Market Size By Material (Plastic, Metal Paper and Paperboard, Glass, Wood, and Others), By Testing (Physical, Chemical and Microbiological), By Packaging Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemical and Fertilizers, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Industrial), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/packaged-foods-testing-market/327

Gummy Vitamins Market Size By Type (Multivitamin and Single Vitamin), By Source (Plant and Animal), By End-User (Food Supplement, Weight Gain, Vitamin Deficiency, Immunity Strength and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/gummy-vitamins-market/309

Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Size By Product Type (Minerals, Carotenoids, Eubiotics, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzyme, Fish Oil & Lipid and Others), By Application (Veterinarians, Animal Food Manufacturers, Farms, Households and Others), By Species (Pet, Ruminant, Swine, Poultry and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/animal-nutrition-chemicals-market/268

Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Size By Product (Pumpkin Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Powder, and Pumpkin Seed Extracts), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed & Pet Feed, and Cosmetic & Personal Care Products), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pumpkin-seed-protein-market/261

Potato Fiber Market Size By Product Type (Insoluble Fiber and Soluble Fiber), By Application (Meat Products, Baked Goods, Bread, Health Foods, Extrudates, and Doughs), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/potato-fiber-market/259

Oat-Based Snacks Market Size By Product (Oat-Based Bakery and Bars and Oat-Based Savory), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/oat-based-snacks-market/245


