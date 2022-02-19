U.S. markets closed

Probiotic Ingredients Market Size to Grow by USD 2.21 Bn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026," the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.48% in 2022 and a CAGR of 7.99% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food and beverages, dietary supplements, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The probiotic ingredients market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on performance, quality, price, customer service, and technology to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

  • Chr. Hansen Holding AS

  • Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc.

  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Lallemand Inc.

  • Nutris

  • Orffa

  • Probi AB

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

Japan and China are the two major markets for probiotic ingredients in APAC. The rising use of probiotic ingredients, the existence of a large number of producers, and concentrated production will drive the probiotic ingredients market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The probiotic ingredients market share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns have paved the way for the growth of the food and beverage industry.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The probiotic ingredients market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for healthier food products. Consuming probiotic ingredients can help strengthen the ability of gut flora to improve overall health.

The shelf life of probiotics will be a major challenge for the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. The shelf life of most probiotic bacteria causes deterioration and reduced viability because the number of viable bacteria decreases with time during storage.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the probiotic ingredients market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market, which is the parent market of the probiotic ingredients market, includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Primary processing

  • Secondary and tertiary processing

  • Outbound logistics

  • End-customers

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Innovation

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic ingredients market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the probiotic ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the probiotic ingredients market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic ingredients market vendors

Related Reports:

Fox Nuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Probiotic Ingredients Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.99%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.58

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Nutris, Orffa, and Probi AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

  • Chr. Hansen Holding AS

  • Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc.

  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Lallemand Inc.

  • Nutris

  • Orffa

  • Probi AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotic-ingredients-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-21-bn--technavio-301485532.html

SOURCE Technavio

