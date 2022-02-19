Probiotic Ingredients Market Size to Grow by USD 2.21 Bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026," the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.48% in 2022 and a CAGR of 7.99% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food and beverages, dietary supplements, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Market Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The probiotic ingredients market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on performance, quality, price, customer service, and technology to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Chr. Hansen Holding AS
Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc.
International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Kerry Group Plc
Koninklijke DSM NV
Lallemand Inc.
Nutris
Orffa
Probi AB
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.
Japan and China are the two major markets for probiotic ingredients in APAC. The rising use of probiotic ingredients, the existence of a large number of producers, and concentrated production will drive the probiotic ingredients market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The probiotic ingredients market share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns have paved the way for the growth of the food and beverage industry.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The probiotic ingredients market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for healthier food products. Consuming probiotic ingredients can help strengthen the ability of gut flora to improve overall health.
The shelf life of probiotics will be a major challenge for the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. The shelf life of most probiotic bacteria causes deterioration and reduced viability because the number of viable bacteria decreases with time during storage.
Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market, which is the parent market of the probiotic ingredients market, includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Primary processing
Secondary and tertiary processing
Outbound logistics
End-customers
Marketing and sales
Service
Innovation
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic ingredients market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the probiotic ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the probiotic ingredients market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic ingredients market vendors
Probiotic Ingredients Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.99%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.58
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Nutris, Orffa, and Probi AB
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
