Probiotic Supplements Market Size in Canada to Grow by USD 59.76 Mn, Bacteria to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic supplements market size in Canada is expected to grow by USD 59.76 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases. However, the stringent government regulations and guidelines can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Scope

The probiotic supplements market in Canada report covers the following areas:

Probiotic Supplements Market size in Canada

Probiotic Supplements Market trends in Canada

Probiotic Supplements Market industry analysis in Canada

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Segmentation

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada is segmented as below:

Type

The demand for probiotic bacteria supplements in Canada has increased due to the increased consumption of dietary supplements, including probiotic bacteria. In addition, factors such as banning the use of antibiotics in animal feed have led to an increase in the consumption of probiotic bacteria supplements in Canada. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diarrhea and intestinal diseases is expected to drive the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada during the forecast period.

Disease Type

The benefits of taking probiotic supplements for GI diseases are many including - It fights inflammation and slows down the growth of harmful bacteria. It boosts the immune system and controls bowel movement speed. Therefore, the increased usage of probiotic supplements for the treatment of various GI diseases is expected to drive the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada during the forecast period.

Story continues

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada, including American Biologics LLC, Biena Inc., BioGaia AB, Biotix Care, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOVA Essentials Inc., Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RENEW LIFE, and The Procter and Gamble Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

American Biologics LLC - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Bio Bifidus plus for healthy digestive, immune, and mood functions.

BioGaia AB - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Protectis which is a food supplement.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers a probiotic supplement named Pro-B Probiotic, under the brand name RepHresh.

Kerry Group Plc - The company offers high-quality, premium probiotic products under the brand name Bio K Plus.

Kirkman Group - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Bifido Complex, Lacto and Bifido 8 Strain Probiotic Capsule and Saccharomyces Boulardii.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the probiotic supplements market in Canada growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotic supplements market in Canada size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canadian vendors

Related Reports:

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography: Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The probiotic dietary supplements market share is expected to increase by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Probiotic Products Market by End-user, Product, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The probiotic products market share is expected to increase by USD 26.85 million from 2021 to 2025

Probiotic Supplements Market In Canada Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 59.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Biologics LLC, Biena Inc., BioGaia AB, Biotix Care, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOVA Essentials Inc., Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RENEW LIFE, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Bacteria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Yeast - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Disease Type

6.3 Gastrointestinal diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Disease Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Biologics LLC

10.4 BioGaia AB

10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

10.6 Kerry Group Plc

10.7 Kirkman Group

10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.9 Lallemand Inc.

10.10 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

10.11 NOVA Essentials Inc.

10.12 Probi AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotic-supplements-market-size-in-canada-to-grow-by-usd-59-76-mn-bacteria-to-be-largest--revenue-generating-type-segment---technavio-301661592.html

SOURCE Technavio