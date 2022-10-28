Probiotic Supplements Market Size in Canada to Grow by USD 59.76 Mn, Bacteria to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic supplements market size in Canada is expected to grow by USD 59.76 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases. However, the stringent government regulations and guidelines can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Scope
The probiotic supplements market in Canada report covers the following areas:
Probiotic Supplements Market size in Canada
Probiotic Supplements Market trends in Canada
Probiotic Supplements Market industry analysis in Canada
Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Segmentation
Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada is segmented as below:
Type
The demand for probiotic bacteria supplements in Canada has increased due to the increased consumption of dietary supplements, including probiotic bacteria. In addition, factors such as banning the use of antibiotics in animal feed have led to an increase in the consumption of probiotic bacteria supplements in Canada. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diarrhea and intestinal diseases is expected to drive the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada during the forecast period.
Disease Type
The benefits of taking probiotic supplements for GI diseases are many including - It fights inflammation and slows down the growth of harmful bacteria. It boosts the immune system and controls bowel movement speed. Therefore, the increased usage of probiotic supplements for the treatment of various GI diseases is expected to drive the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada during the forecast period.
Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada, including American Biologics LLC, Biena Inc., BioGaia AB, Biotix Care, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOVA Essentials Inc., Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RENEW LIFE, and The Procter and Gamble Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
American Biologics LLC - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Bio Bifidus plus for healthy digestive, immune, and mood functions.
BioGaia AB - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Protectis which is a food supplement.
Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers a probiotic supplement named Pro-B Probiotic, under the brand name RepHresh.
Kerry Group Plc - The company offers high-quality, premium probiotic products under the brand name Bio K Plus.
Kirkman Group - The company offers probiotic supplements such as Bifido Complex, Lacto and Bifido 8 Strain Probiotic Capsule and Saccharomyces Boulardii.
Probiotic Supplements Market in Canada 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist the probiotic supplements market in Canada growth during the next five years
Estimation of the probiotic supplements market in Canada size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canada
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the probiotic supplements market in Canadian vendors
Probiotic Supplements Market In Canada Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 59.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.2
Regional analysis
Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Biologics LLC, Biena Inc., BioGaia AB, Biotix Care, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOVA Essentials Inc., Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RENEW LIFE, and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
