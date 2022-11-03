U.S. markets open in 6 hours 4 minutes

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Reach USD 6.24 Billion by 2026 | Probiotics in Animal Feed Industry CAGR of 7.30 % During 2019-2026

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in probiotics in animal feed market are Hansen A/S, Danisco A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Calpis Co, Provita Eurotech Ltd, Orffa International Holding B.V., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Novus International Inc., Evonik Industries & more.

Pune,India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics in animal feed market is likely to benefit from the increasing awareness regarding animal health welfare. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Probiotics in Animal Feed: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 3.56 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 6.24 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30%.

The benefits of probiotics in animal nutrition has created a high demand for these products across the world. The growing emphasis on animal health and welfare and increasing trend of commercial livestock farming has led to availability of new products in the market place. The growing focus on research and development in probiotics to substitute antibiotic growth promoter feed additives has led to increasing popularity of probiotics in animal feed. The use of probiotics in poultry farming and breeding is expected to enhance the productivity and performance of feed products. The report states that rising uptake of probiotics over various domains will aid the growth of the global probiotics in animal feed market in the forthcoming years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018

List of Key Players Covered in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Report:

  • Hansen A/S

  • Danisco A/S

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Lallemand Inc.

  • Calpis Co

  • Provita Eurotech Ltd

  • Orffa International Holding B.V.

  • BIOMIN Holding GmbH

  • Novus International Inc.

  • Evonik Industries

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast CAGR

7.30 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 6.24 Billion

Base Year

2018

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size in 2018

USD  3.56 Billion

Historical Data

2014-2018

No. of Pages

135

Segments Covered

By Microbial Genus, By Application

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Growth Drivers

Competitive and Consolidated Market Structure Dominated by Key Multinational Firms

Innovation and New Product Developments to Aid Growth

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018

Increasing Applications in Poultry Farming to Enable Growth

The rising uptake of probiotics in poultry farming has resulted primarily from the increasing demand for the enhanced nutritional health of inbred animals. Rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle has created the demand for clean-label meat and other poultry products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that probiotics will find increasing applications in poultry farming in the coming years. In 2019, Biomin launched the Poultrystar Hatchery Geldrop aimed at nutritional enrichment of day old chicks. The water solubility of the product helped overcome the food delivery barrier and this property added to the demand for this product across the world. Fortune Business Insights tracks product launches, similar to Biomin’s latest Geldrop and gauges the impact of such products on the global market.

Moderately Consolidated’ Market – Strong Prominence of Key Global Giants

The global probiotics in animal feed market is consolidated in nature, as few companies account for a large market share. High-cost factor associated with R&D for development of probiotic strains for commercial use limits the entry of market players in the industry. In recent years, existing companies have been putting in more efforts in research and development of existing products, and in doing so they aim to strengthen their market presence. Among the several strategies adopted by leading companies, Fortune Business Insights has identified one key strategy that has made a positive impact on the global market. In order to further strengthen the consolidation of industry, companies are looking to shift their focus on emerging markets and to gain a competitive edge over their regional and private-label counterparts. The report focuses on company activities and business strategies similar to the aforementioned factors and gauges their impact on the global market.

Inquire Before Buying This Report: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics 

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Probiotics Consumption and Buying Behaviour Analysis

  • Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Microbial Genus

      • Lactobacillus

      • Bifidobacterium

      • Yeast and Other Microbes

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Ruminant

      • Poultry

      • Swine

      • Aquaculture

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Microbial Genus

      • Lactobacillus

      • Bifidobacterium

      • Yeast and Other Microbes

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Ruminant

      • Poultry

      • Swine

      • Aquaculture

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

      • Mexico

TOC Continued…!       

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018

Read Related Insights:

Probiotics Market to Reach USD 94.48 Billion by 2020-2027 | Probiotics Industry Exhibit CAGR of 7.9%

Feed Premix Market to Reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026; Rising Technological Advancement to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Dietary Supplements Market to Hit USD 128.64 Billion by 2028 | Dietary Supplements Industry Share, Revenue, Global Demand and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


