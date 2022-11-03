Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Reach USD 6.24 Billion by 2026 | Probiotics in Animal Feed Industry CAGR of 7.30 % During 2019-2026
Companies covered in probiotics in animal feed market are Hansen A/S, Danisco A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Calpis Co, Provita Eurotech Ltd, Orffa International Holding B.V., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Novus International Inc., Evonik Industries & more.
Pune,India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics in animal feed market is likely to benefit from the increasing awareness regarding animal health welfare. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Probiotics in Animal Feed: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 3.56 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 6.24 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30%.
The benefits of probiotics in animal nutrition has created a high demand for these products across the world. The growing emphasis on animal health and welfare and increasing trend of commercial livestock farming has led to availability of new products in the market place. The growing focus on research and development in probiotics to substitute antibiotic growth promoter feed additives has led to increasing popularity of probiotics in animal feed. The use of probiotics in poultry farming and breeding is expected to enhance the productivity and performance of feed products. The report states that rising uptake of probiotics over various domains will aid the growth of the global probiotics in animal feed market in the forthcoming years.
List of Key Players Covered in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Report:
Hansen A/S
Danisco A/S
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Lallemand Inc.
Calpis Co
Provita Eurotech Ltd
Orffa International Holding B.V.
BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Novus International Inc.
Evonik Industries
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2019-2026
Forecast CAGR
7.30 %
2026 Value Projection
USD 6.24 Billion
Base Year
2018
Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size in 2018
USD 3.56 Billion
Historical Data
2014-2018
No. of Pages
135
Segments Covered
By Microbial Genus, By Application
Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Growth Drivers
Competitive and Consolidated Market Structure Dominated by Key Multinational Firms
Innovation and New Product Developments to Aid Growth
Increasing Applications in Poultry Farming to Enable Growth
The rising uptake of probiotics in poultry farming has resulted primarily from the increasing demand for the enhanced nutritional health of inbred animals. Rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle has created the demand for clean-label meat and other poultry products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that probiotics will find increasing applications in poultry farming in the coming years. In 2019, Biomin launched the Poultrystar Hatchery Geldrop aimed at nutritional enrichment of day old chicks. The water solubility of the product helped overcome the food delivery barrier and this property added to the demand for this product across the world. Fortune Business Insights tracks product launches, similar to Biomin’s latest Geldrop and gauges the impact of such products on the global market.
Moderately Consolidated’ Market – Strong Prominence of Key Global Giants
The global probiotics in animal feed market is consolidated in nature, as few companies account for a large market share. High-cost factor associated with R&D for development of probiotic strains for commercial use limits the entry of market players in the industry. In recent years, existing companies have been putting in more efforts in research and development of existing products, and in doing so they aim to strengthen their market presence. Among the several strategies adopted by leading companies, Fortune Business Insights has identified one key strategy that has made a positive impact on the global market. In order to further strengthen the consolidation of industry, companies are looking to shift their focus on emerging markets and to gain a competitive edge over their regional and private-label counterparts. The report focuses on company activities and business strategies similar to the aforementioned factors and gauges their impact on the global market.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets
Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
Probiotics Consumption and Buying Behaviour Analysis
Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Microbial Genus
Lactobacillus
Bifidobacterium
Yeast and Other Microbes
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Ruminant
Poultry
Swine
Aquaculture
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
North America Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Microbial Genus
Lactobacillus
Bifidobacterium
Yeast and Other Microbes
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Ruminant
Poultry
Swine
Aquaculture
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
TOC Continued…!
