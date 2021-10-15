Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Worth USD 6.24 Billion Forecast 2026; Says Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the global probiotics in animal feed market Chr. Hansen A/S, Danisco A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Calpis Co, Provita Eurotech Ltd, Orffa International Holding B.V., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Novus International Inc., Evonik Industries, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics in animal feed market are likely to benefit from the increasing awareness regarding animal health welfare. The market was valued at USD 3.56 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach USD 6.24 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30%.

The benefits of probiotics in animal nutrition have created a high demand for these products across the world. The growing emphasis on animal health and welfare and the increasing trend of commercial livestock farming have led to the availability of new products in the marketplace. The growing focus on research and development in probiotics to substitute antibiotic growth promoter feed additives has led to the increasing popularity of probiotics in animal feed.

The use of probiotics in poultry farming and breeding is expected to enhance the productivity and performance of feed products. The report states that the rising uptake of probiotics over various domains will aid the growth of the global probiotics in the animal feed market in the forthcoming years. Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies in the market that have made a significant impact on the global market.





Companies that are operating in the global probiotics in animal feed market are:

Chr. Hansen A/S

Danisco A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Calpis Co

Provita Eurotech Ltd

Orffa International Holding B.V.

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Novus International Inc.

Evonik Industries





Increasing Applications in Poultry Farming to Enable Growth

The rising uptake of probiotics in poultry farming has resulted primarily from the increasing demand for the enhanced nutritional health of inbred animals. Rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle has created the demand for clean-label meat and other poultry products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that probiotics will find increasing applications in poultry farming in the coming years. In 2019, Biomin launched the Poultrystar Hatchery Geldrop aimed at nutritional enrichment of day old chicks. The water solubility of the product helped overcome the food delivery barrier and this property added to the demand for this product across the world. Fortune Business Insights tracks product launches, similar to Biomin’s latest Geldrop and gauges the impact of such products on the global market.





‘Moderately Consolidated’ Market – Strong Prominence of Key Global Giants

The global probiotics in the animal feed market is consolidated in nature, as few companies account for a large market share. High-cost factor associated with R&D for development of probiotic strains for commercial use limits the entry of market players in the industry. In recent years, existing companies have been putting in more efforts in the research and development of existing products, and in doing so they aim to strengthen their market presence.

Among the several strategies adopted by leading companies, Fortune Business Insights has identified one key strategy that has made a positive impact on the global market. In order to further strengthen the consolidation of the industry, companies are looking to shift their focus on emerging markets and to gain a competitive edge over their regional and private-label counterparts. The report focuses on company activities and business strategies similar to the aforementioned factors and gauges their impact on the global market.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Probiotics Consumption and Buying Behaviour Analysis

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Microbial Genus Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Yeast and Other Microbes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Ruminant Poultry Swine Aquaculture Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





