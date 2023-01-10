Probiotics Market to cross $5.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major probiotics market participants include Danone, Arla Foods, Inc, BioGaia AB, Lallemand Inc., Kerry Group, General Mills Inc, DuPont Danisco, I-Health Inc, and Nestle S.A.

The probiotics market valuation is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Soaring consumption of meat and increasing awareness associated with antibiotics as the chief drivers of the probiotics market. In addition, the rise in demand for bakery products around the world is also benefitting the industry dynamics. As consumers prefer high-quality baked products with health & wellness-related attributes, the incorporation of probiotic strains to enhance the value of the end product has risen dramatically.

With respect to ingredients, the probiotics market from bacillus probiotics segment held over USD 150 million revenue in 2022 and is set to witness 9% CAGR through 2023. The surging demand for preventive health care solutions is set to fuel the demand for bacillus probiotics in functional food products such as fortified oats & cereals. The bacillus form spores that ensure survival in an extremely acidic gastric environment and deal with the gut-associated lymphoid tissue efficiently.

The probiotics market size from the animal probiotics segment dominated more than USD 200 million in 2022 and is poised to grow at 8% CAGR till 2030. These probiotics are widely used in swine, poultry, and ruminant nutrition as are highly effective for intestinal morphology and gut balance throughout the production cycle. Furthermore, the significant spread of knowledge related to animal health among breeders and the mounting demand for quality wool, meat, and other animal-based products is stimulating the market outlook.





The probiotics market from animal nutrition application segment is estimated to observe around 8.5% growth rate during the forecast timeline. The substantial use of probiotics for livestock animals to improve their gut health and the immune system is one of the factors pushing the market growth. The segment growth is expected to be driven by strong risks associated with antibiotics and the ability to resist pathogenic bacteria, improving animal performance & immunity system and reducing enteric livestock disease.

Europe probiotics market size is expected to exceed USD 1.5 million by 2032, as a major revenue hub owing to favorable government regulations, increasing consumption of probiotics dietary supplement, and prevention and treatment of diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and lactose intolerance.

Prominent participants operating across the probiotics market include Danone, General Mills Inc, DuPont Danisco, I-Health Inc, and Nestle S.A. Strategic landscape of the market is slated to witness a sequence of growth mergers and collaborations among industry players and pharmaceutical companies, along with new product launches to aid in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2022, BioGaia AB, a probiotics provider, introduced its new probiotics supplement for normal analgesics among children called, BioGaia Pharax.

