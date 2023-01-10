U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,599.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,157.25
    -28.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.00
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +0.84 (+3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8700
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,212.51
    +16.09 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.88
    +0.58 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Probiotics Market to cross $5.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major probiotics market participants include Danone, Arla Foods, Inc, BioGaia AB, Lallemand Inc., Kerry Group, General Mills Inc, DuPont Danisco, I-Health Inc, and Nestle S.A.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The probiotics market valuation is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Soaring consumption of meat and increasing awareness associated with antibiotics as the chief drivers of the probiotics market. In addition, the rise in demand for bakery products around the world is also benefitting the industry dynamics. As consumers prefer high-quality baked products with health & wellness-related attributes, the incorporation of probiotic strains to enhance the value of the end product has risen dramatically.

With respect to ingredients, the probiotics market from bacillus probiotics segment held over USD 150 million revenue in 2022 and is set to witness 9% CAGR through 2023. The surging demand for preventive health care solutions is set to fuel the demand for bacillus probiotics in functional food products such as fortified oats & cereals. The bacillus form spores that ensure survival in an extremely acidic gastric environment and deal with the gut-associated lymphoid tissue efficiently.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/418

The probiotics market size from the animal probiotics segment dominated more than USD 200 million in 2022 and is poised to grow at 8% CAGR till 2030. These probiotics are widely used in swine, poultry, and ruminant nutrition as are highly effective for intestinal morphology and gut balance throughout the production cycle. Furthermore, the significant spread of knowledge related to animal health among breeders and the mounting demand for quality wool, meat, and other animal-based products is stimulating the market outlook.


The probiotics market from animal nutrition application segment is estimated to observe around 8.5% growth rate during the forecast timeline. The substantial use of probiotics for livestock animals to improve their gut health and the immune system is one of the factors pushing the market growth. The segment growth is expected to be driven by strong risks associated with antibiotics and the ability to resist pathogenic bacteria, improving animal performance & immunity system and reducing enteric livestock disease.

Europe probiotics market size is expected to exceed USD 1.5 million by 2032, as a major revenue hub owing to favorable government regulations, increasing consumption of probiotics dietary supplement, and prevention and treatment of diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and lactose intolerance.

Prominent participants operating across the probiotics market include Danone, General Mills Inc, DuPont Danisco, I-Health Inc, and Nestle S.A. Strategic landscape of the market is slated to witness a sequence of growth mergers and collaborations among industry players and pharmaceutical companies, along with new product launches to aid in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2022, BioGaia AB, a probiotics provider, introduced its new probiotics supplement for normal analgesics among children called, BioGaia Pharax.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/418

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary

2.1    Probiotic industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.1.1    Business Trends

2.1.2    Regional trends

2.1.3    Ingredients trends

2.1.4    End-use trends

2.1.5    Application trends

Chapter 3   Probiotic Ingredients Industry Insights

3.1    Industry segmentation

3.2    COVID-19 overview on world economy

3.3    Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on probiotics market

3.4    Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1    Vendor matrix

3.4.2    Distribution channel analysis

3.4.2.1    Collaboration/Partnership

3.4.2.2    Service Providers

3.4.2.3    Contract Manufacturing

3.4.2.4    Technology providers

3.4.2.5    Distributors

3.4.3    Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.5    Technology landscape

3.6    Innovation & sustainability

3.7    Raw Material Trends (Impact of COVID-19)

3.8    Regulatory landscape

3.8.1    Probiotic representation across the globe

3.8.1.1    U.S.

3.8.1.2    Europe

3.8.1.3    Japan

3.8.1.4    India

3.8.1.5    China

3.9    Patent landscape

3.10    Pricing analysis

3.10.1    Lactobacilli price trends

3.10.2    Bifidobacterium price trends

3.10.3    Streptococcus price trends

3.10.4    Bacillus price trends

3.10.5    Others price trends

3.10.6    Impact of COVID-19 on pricing trends

3.10.7    Cost structure analysis, 2022

3.11    Industry impact forces

3.11.1    Growth drivers

3.11.1.1    Europe

3.11.1.1.1    Increasing bakery products demand

3.11.1.1.2    Increasing dairy products consumption

3.11.1.2    Asia Pacific

3.11.1.2.1    Functional food market growth which will drive probiotics demand

3.11.1.2.2    Increased consumption of meat

3.11.1.3    North America: Antibiotics ban in the U.S.

3.11.1.4    LATAM: Growing dairy consumption trends

3.11.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11.2.1    Functionality issue

3.11.2.2    Bacterial limitations

3.12    Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.12.1    Emerging business model

3.12.1.1    New Product Launch

3.12.1.2    Collaboration/Joint ventures

3.12.1.3    Acquisitions

3.13    Porter’s analysis

3.13.1    Bargaining power of suppliers

3.13.2    Bargaining power of buyers

3.13.3    Threat of new entrants

3.13.4    Threat of substitutes

3.14    PESTEL analysis

3.15    Impact of COVID-19 on probiotics demand, By Application

3.15.1    Functional food & beverages

3.15.2    Dietary Supplements

3.15.3    Animal feed

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”

  • ‘It feels like I’m holding two full-time jobs:’ I’m 65, retired and have a $2,000 pension. I own rental properties, but they’re stressful to maintain. Should I keep them or sell?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I’m a 65-year-old married man in Southern California. I retired about 5 years ago, and have very little in pension payments of about $2,000 from my old job, without any medical benefits.

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • Bob Iger demands Disney employees return to the office 4 days per week

    Disney CEO Bob Iger is back — and so are in-office requirements.

  • U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

    U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking. Along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, they are the six largest lenders expected to amass a combined $5.7 billion in reserves to prepare for soured loans, according to average projections by Refinitiv. "With most U.S. economists forecasting either a recession or significant slowdown this year, banks will likely incorporate a more severe economic outlook," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Betsy Graseck in a note.

  • Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity

    Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    The job cuts have been concentrated in the tech industry and have included Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., and Microsoft The slowdown in the tech industry has also started to reverberate on Wall Street where revenue for tech-related deals has fallen off. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The recent headlines about tech layoffs don’t seem to match broader economic indicators, which show a strong job market and a historically low unemployment rate.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pepsi Tries to Copy Popular Coca-Cola Soda (But Make it Better)

    The food and beverage conglomerate hopes its new product will capture the sought-after Gen Z cohort.

  • Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. But equipment makers such as Deere have generally required customers to use their parts and service divisions for repairs and until recently, only allowed authorized dealers the means and tools to access the complex computerized systems of their tractors and other machinery. The Farm Bureau's memorandum of understanding with Deere "will ensure farmers everywhere are able to repair our own equipment," Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall said, speaking at the federation's convention in Puerto Rico.

  • FTC reportedly investigating Coke, Pepsi for price discrimination

    The Federal Trade Commission has started a preliminary investigation into possible price discrimination by beverage giants Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc., according to a Politico report late Monday.

  • Oil slips on concerns higher interest rates to crimp demand

    (Reuters) -Oil edged lower on Tuesday on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand. Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $79.22 a barrel, a 0.5% drop, by 0522 GMT. Both benchmarks climbed 1% on Monday, after China, the world's biggest oil importer and second-largest consumer, opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years.

  • What Happens to My Pension When I Die?

    If you worked in a job with a pension, this means you will receive ongoing benefits once you retire. A critical part of estate planning, then, will be figuring out what happens to that money when you die. The answer … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Pension When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • Chico’s FAS reports year-over-year rise in holiday sales

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Chico’s FAS after the retailer slashed its fourth-quarter outlook.

  • Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantMild weather, a wider array of suppliers a

  • Buy Philip Morris Stock. It’s About to Get Smoking Hot.

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.